NEWBURYPORT — More than 300 American flags will be on display at the Bartlet Mall from Sept. 9-17 for the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport's 11th annual Field of Honor.
The display traditionally honors veterans, active members of the military, first responders and personal heroes, and this year's edition will pay special tribute to health care workers, first responders, essential workers and those affected by COVID-19.
For $40, anyone can purchase a flag and pole with a dedication tag that will be part of the display, with proceeds supporting local charitable organizations.
The event started in 2010 to commemorate those who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and in the crash of a hijacked airliner in Pennsylvania.
But event co-chair Mike Viccaro said that this year called for a shift in focus toward those who have continued put themselves at risk for others during the pandemic.
"This time, it's a different type of heroes that people will be honoring — it could be a teacher, or anyone really, who is a hero in their lives," said Viccaro. "It's been just amazing the sacrifices people have made."
The display will be open to the public throughout its duration, although the Exchange Club encourages visitors to follow COVID-19 guidelines and to maintain social distancing at the site.
To avoid coronavirus-related safety issues, this year's commemoration will conclude with a virtual ceremony that will highlight the history of the event. The names of each person honored in the display will be read aloud.
"We'll be able to scroll through and read the names that are up there on the display," said Vicarro. "That's what we've envisioned. It's all happening so fast but it's working out well. A lot of people like to hear the names, that's why they come to the ceremony."
To purchase a flag, visit xcnbptflags.org or exchangeclubofgreaternewburyport.org. Order forms will also be available at the Bartlet Mall.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.