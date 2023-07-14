PEABODY — The Conservation Commission approved a final plan during a special meeting Wednesday night to restore trees felled by the Salem Country Club last year without city approval.
In a 5-1 vote with Amanda Green as the sole commissioner against it, the commission approved a plan that will wrap up the replacement process of greenery the club uprooted in wetland buffer zones during the winter of 2022 as part of a redesign of its golf course.
Since April, 239 trees have been planted in these areas around the club’s property in line with the commission’s revised enforcement order, according to the final plan submitted to the commission on July 10.
The club also submitted documents that identify boundaries and buffer zones of wetlands around the club’s property, and removed wood chips in buffer zone areas where these chips had a depth greater than 2 to 4 inches, according to the plan.
Invasive plants known as Japanese Hops that were growing in an area south of the golf course’s 13th hole have been removed, and tree stump holes in buffer zone areas have been restored and filled, the plan said.
Under the plan, shrubs will be planted in areas where new trees now stand this fall “to allow newly planted trees to acclimate and to allow natural successional growth of native understory species to proceed,” the plan said, given the Commission’s requirement that 100% of the new trees and 75% of new shrubs must survive.
Twelve more trees will also be added to the property in the coming months, as will seed mixes with native species to provide herbaceous plantings, according to the plan.
The club is adding erosion controls, including the use of netting, wrapping and fencing, to protect new vegetation in areas where significant impact from animals is observed, the plan said.
Markers will be added to show no disturbance zones and where the commission’s jurisdiction of areas around the property starts and ends.
The club will expand pollinator habitats in certain turf areas that are out of play on the course and within wetland buffer zones. Potential pollinator areas will be identified for review by the commission beginning in April 2024 and, once approved, will be seeded with pollinator mixes, according to the plan.
A Restoration Completion Report outlining what work has been completed will be submitted to the commission by Nov. 30. A Restoration Annual Compliance Report must be filed by that date each year from 2024 through 2028, when the club can request a Return to Return to Compliance Letter from the commission.
The club is scheduled to go before the commission again in November.
