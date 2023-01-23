BEVERLY — The plan to redevelop the former Briscoe School building took a big step forward with the announcement Friday that the financing for the $55 million project has been secured.
Harborlight Homes and Beacon Communities said they have closed on the financing, which marks the first time a Massachusetts affordable housing deal has received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The project received $3 million in ARPA funds.
The historic building at 7 Sohier Road will be redeveloped into 85 affordable units for low-income seniors as well as six live/work studios for artists, and the former auditorium will be used as a community performing arts space. A spokesperson said construction on the project, called Beverly Village for Living and the Arts, began last month and will be completed by September 2024.
The project has been awaiting finalization of the financing since 2019, when the city agreed to sell the building for $600,000 to Harborlight Homes and Beacon Communities with a stipulation that it be preserved and not torn down. Harborlight Homes is an affordable housing agency based in Beverly and Beacon Communities is a real estate firm based in Boston.
Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Harborlight Homes, said in a prepared statement that Harborlight and Beacon will “shepherd the Briscoe School into its next century of service to the community of Beverly.
“Beverly Village for Living and the Arts will stand as testament to what is possible when federal, state, and local partners pull in the same direction to respond to the local need to create much-needed affordable homes,” DeFranza said.
The building was constructed in 1923 and was used as a high school, junior high school and middle school before it closed in 2018. In 2019 it was used for the filming of the movie “CODA,” which went on to win the 2022 Academy Award for best picture.
Under the redevelopment plan, the school’s classrooms will be turned into apartments and the locker rooms will become live/work artist studios.
The former gymnasium will house amenities for residents, including a community room, computer learning center, wellness and fitness spaces, library and reading room, and workshop. Outdoor spaces will include a terrace and patio. There will be “wrap-around services” to help seniors “age in place.”
The existing three-story building will be completely rehabilitated while still preserving historical features, including the windows and facade, according to the organizations. Sustainable design features will include energy-efficient lighting and heating/cooling systems, a new stormwater mitigation system, high-efficiency water fixtures, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage, and gardens with composting education.
“Creating affordable, sustainably designed housing in an existing historic building is the best of all worlds,” Dara Kovel, CEO of Beacon Communities, said in the announcement of the deal. “We are preserving the history of the Briscoe School while creating a beautiful place for people to live and for the arts to flourish.”
Funding for the project came from a combination of federal and state low-income housing tax credits, historic tax credit equity, MassHousing, and subsidies from the state and the city of Beverly, as well as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Jennifer Maddox, undersecretary for the state’s Housing and Community Development, said the project is “the first of many developments that will benefit from federal ARPA funding to increase the development of affordable housing in the Commonwealth.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the project will provide long-sought new homes for Beverly seniors.
“The ability for seniors to remain in Beverly, or to come to Beverly, and live in comfort and high quality affordable homes is something we work hard on and prioritize every day in this city,” Cahill said.
