PEABODY — The state Appeals Court has upheld a fine and contractor license suspension for a former Peabody home improvement contractor — who is making another run at political office — over his failure to complete a Newburyport project and disclose that he was using their funds for a separate real estate “flipping” business.
Damian Anketell was challenging a Superior Court judge’s decision to uphold the sanctions, imposed by the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation in 2018 as a result of a dispute with a Newburyport couple who had hired his now-defunct firm, Ground Up Construction, to renovate and expand their Marlboro Street home in 2014.
In an 18-page decision authored by Justice Marguerite Grant and released on Friday, the court found there was evidence that Anketell had made a “material misrepresentation” to the homeowners, Timothy Smith and Theresa DiPiro, when he did not tell them that funds they were advancing him in installments for the project were actually being used to support a second business he owned, Castle Hill Properties LLC, and that he then abandoned the project.
The OCABR, in its 2018 decision, imposed a $4,700 fine and suspended Anketell’s home improvement contractor license for 10 months as sanctions for the violations. Anketell appealed to a Superior Court judge, who upheld the findings and penalty, and then to the Appeals Court, which on Friday upheld the lower court’s ruling.
Anketell is currently running as a Republican for state Senate for the 2nd Essex district against Democrat incumbent Sen. Joan Lovely. He previously ran for sheriff as a Democrat in 2010. He had also previously worked as a correctional officer.
Anketell criticized the ruling in an emailed press release prepared in response to a request for comment.
“This example of judicial activism demonstrates how difficult it is for honest hardworking business owners,” Anketell wrote. He said he is working with his attorney “to sort this out.”
The decision said Anketell and his attorney, John Regan, had argued there was no misrepresentation, only an omission, and he did not abandon the project but instead was forced out by the homeowners.
The OCABR hearing officer who issued the original penalty concluded that under the home improvement contractor law, an omission of material, or relevant, information can and did amount to misrepresentation.
And while Anketell and his lawyer argued that any such misrepresentation was not knowingly or willfully made, the Appeals Court ruling said the standard for imposing administrative sanctions is based on strict liability, meaning that it did not matter what his intent was, unlike in a criminal case. (In fact, Anketell was cleared of several criminal charges brought against him in Newburyport District Court in the same dispute).
Similarly, the court rejected his argument that the law requires proof of intent to abandon the project, finding that the law does not require a finding of intent. Under the “plain language” of the statute, the court found, “the issue is not whether Anketell intended to abandon the project but whether he did so without justification.”
“After hearing testimony from Anketell and the homeowners, the hearing officer found that Anketell abandoned the project without justification,” Grant wrote for the court in Friday’s decision. “Anketell mismanaged funds paid by the homeowners so that he did not have enough money to finish the project, failed to pay subcontractors, and then stopped work. He argues that the homeowners’ unwillingness to pay him more money and give him more time is what ended the project. But Anketell’s inability to complete the project under the terms of the contract amounted to abandonment. It should go without saying that homeowners do not have to throw good money after bad, or show forbearance to a contractor who cannot meet the terms of his agreement. Proof of Anketell’s intent to abandon the project was not required.”
A separate civil lawsuit between Anketell and the couple is pending in Essex Superior Court. In May, a Lawrence Superior Court jury found what Judge John Lu called essentially a draw: The couple breached their contract but Anketell was negligent as well. The case remains open with several post-trial motions currently under consideration by Lu concerning his findings, damages and costs.
In his statement, Anketell cited the jury verdicts in his favor in the criminal and the pending civil cases and went on to say, “It is preposterous that the (agency’s) ruling would have any meaning,” he wrote. He also said, if elected, he would work to address what he calls “government overreach and out of control regulation.”
