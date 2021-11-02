MARBLEHEAD — Firefighters responded to a home at 2 Kimball St., at 12:14 p.m., Monday, after being notified from multiple sources of a fire in the attached two-car garage
The home is on Marblehead Neck and is situated on Lighthouse Point, overlooking all of Salem Harbor and much of the coast beyond.
Engines and personnel were on the site in four minutes, according to Capt. Eric Ridge.
He said firefighters attacked the fire on two sides, from the street side, and on the house side via the inside of the house, where the fire had broken through a door separating it from the garage and was threatening to encroach into the living area.
The blaze was extinguished at 12:55 p.m., said Capt. Ridge, and all units had cleared the site as of 2:30 p.m.
At the time of the fire, the house was occupied by one male resident and a team of house painters at work. They all evacuated the house unharmed as did the two dogs and a cat which live there. Other family residents were not home at the time.
The male resident, who had inhaled some smoke, was taken to a local hospital to be checked over as a precautionary measure. No firefighters were injured.
Aside from heavy smoke infiltration throughout the building, and damage to and at the door from house to garage, there was minimal damage to the residence proper. The garage itself, however, sustained serious damages. No damage estimate had been made.
There was nothing to prevent the occupants from remaining in the house as it stands, said Capt. Ridge, except for a strong odor of smoke throughout, and he expected that they may choose to find other lodgings until a thorough and painstaking cleanup is completed.
The cause of the blaze had not been determined, he said, but that it started in the garage should simplify the task.