MARBLEHEAD — Firefighters fought through freezing conditions to knock down a single-alarm fire that tore through a Marblehead home’s attic Tuesday night.
Crews were called to the single-family home at 247 Atlantic Ave around 9:30 p.m. after a person passing by the house spotted smoke coming from the roof and knocked on the door, Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland said.
The fire originated above a bathroom ceiling in the one-story home and had burned “for quite a while,” Gilliland said.
Salem engine five was called in for assistance during the fire. Crews knocked down the flames quickly but didn’t clear the scene until 11 p.m., Gilliland said.
“Obviously, with the weather conditions and the ice, it took us a while to clean up the hoses and get everything away,” he said.
Two people who were home at the time have been displaced and are staying with relatives, Gilliland said.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
