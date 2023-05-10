PEABODY — A one-alarm fire broke out inside a third-floor unit of a mixed-use building on Main Street in Peabody Wednesday morning.
The blaze broke out at 7 a.m. inside a residential unit of 65 Main St., which sits next to Littles Lane, Deputy Fire Chief Robbie Benevento said.
“It was a quick knockdown and there was a lot of damage to the units below because of the sprinkler system,” he said.
The fire was contained to that unit, Benevento said. The Red Cross was at the scene to assist the building’s 36 residents, who are all now displaced because of the building's water damage, according to Benevento.
One man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but that injury was minor, he said.
Main Street remained closed between Foster and Washington streets while firefighters attacked the flames, Peabody police posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Crews were still at the scene investigating where the fire started and the cause of the flames as of 10:30 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.