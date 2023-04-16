TOPSFIELD — State and Topsfield fire investigators are still seeking the cause of a four-alarm fire that utterly demolished a $2.2 million home Friday on the edge of the Ferncroft Golf Club.
Firefighters were on the scene just after 5 p.m., moments after the fire was reported by golfers playing on the adjoining Ferncroft Country Club golf course.
"It went up in what looked like seconds," said neighbor Steve Kouroubakalis, who was one of the first on the scene of the smoky blaze with large flames that, during much of its duration. covered the entire structure.
Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown, one of the first firefighters to arrive on the scene, confirmed Kouroubakalis.
"It got quite a start on us," she said. "It was fully involved when we got there."
The chief said dry and windy conditions allowed the fire to spread to parts of the golf course, doing some damage to the greens for the 16th and 17th holes, but she was uncertain to what extent. .
"As the fire got hotter, the heat radiated to the grass, the golf course, the leaves — those started to catch on fire, but we deployed resources to combat that."
She said an engine was covering that area of the fire, and the country club had been asked to turn on its sprinklers.
"Firefighters were faced with well-advanced fire conditions and several structural collapses of portions of the building," according to a statement from the Topsfield Fire Department statement.
By the time firefighters knocked down the flames, virtually all of the home left standing was a chimney.
The single-family, thirteen-room home at 82 Coppermine Road, was under renovation at the time and no one was home, said Chief Collins-Brown. It is located in Ferncroft Estates, which adjoins the prize-winning Robert Trent Jones golf course.
Multiple crews from neighboring cities and towns north of Boston responded to the call for mutual aid, according to a fire department statement.
Middleton, Boxford, Wenham, Peabody, Georgetown, Hamilton, Rowley and Danvers crews assisted with the fire, while Groveland, Newburyport and Lynnfield crews provided coverage for Topsfield.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Chief Collins-Brown, who indicated that a number of people have been interviewed and a number of ideas considered.
Topsfield Town Administrator Kevin Hartunian, in a Saturday email, praised the work of all fire personnel involved.
"Chief Collins-Brown, the Topsfield Fire Department and the surrounding communities that provided mutual aid did an outstanding job of knocking the fire down, preventing any additional damage and, most importantly, it was done safely, with no injuries," he said.