SALEM — Crews were at the scene of a fire in a room at the newly-opened Hampton Inn on Dodge Street Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of the hotel.
The hotel, which is at the corner of Dodge and Lafayette streets in downtown Salem, has 113 rooms and also includes apartments.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
