PEABODY — The North Shore is beginning to feel the effects of a dryer than usual Spring with the proliferation of grass and brush fires in the area.
Catherine Drive, bordering the eastern perimeter of the Sagamore Spring Golf Club, got an early taste of what may be in store in the next few months with a medium-sized brush fire that sprang up Sunday morning behind the property of No. 66.
According to Deputy Chief John Hosman, the alarm came in shortly before 11:30 a.m., of a spreading brush fire along the tree line bordering the golf course and the residential area.
With Peabody’s West Fire Station only a few blocks away, a ladder truck, command car and three engines, including one from Lynnfield were on the scene in minutes.
Firefighters deployed three hoses and laid down a blanket of water in minutes. Luckily, the stiff winds of the two previous days had abated, making it much easier to push back the flames.
Aside from a few brush flare ups, said Deputy Hosman, the fire was quickly brought under control. The only damage, aside from scorched grass and some shrubbery, he said, was to a pool house between the dwelling and the property line.
Hosman had high praise for the firefighters, who, he said, did an outstanding job of protecting both the pool house and the edge of the golf course.
He said the fire was completely extinguished, including any likely hot spots, and the men were on their way back to the station in just over an hour.
Hosman said he and the fire inspector remained for an hour longer looking for the cause of the blaze, but they were unable to pinpoint its exact starting point. The investigation is incomplete, however, and will continue.
Meanwhile this weekend a brush fire consumed an estimated 80 acres in Gloucester.