SALEM — Firefighters responded about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon to a fire in a ground-level shop in a combined commercial/residential building at 67-69 Wharf St.
Deputy fire chief Antonio Marfongelli, who had just returned from the scene at about 4 p.m., said the blaze on the first-floor of #67 almost immediately flared up between the walls extending into the residential areas of the second floor. This prompted the fire Department to call a second alarm for backup.
The initial blaze was extinguished fairly quickly, but firefighters had a tougher time tracking and dousing the flames that had penetrated the spaces between the walls, and they were still watching for embers to flare up.
Marfongelli said a fire watch would remain on scene throughout the night to make sure if anything did flare up, they would be able to wet it down before it could spread.
He said no one was injured by the fire, but at least six upper-floor residents had been left homeless, and the Red Cross was responding to provide them with temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.