SALEM — After two years of work, requirements will be in place to make city buildings greener, rather than as a suggestion.
The City Council has unanimously supported the first of three green building ordinances expected to move through the council this year. The changes in this first section target city buildings and operations, now directing each department to be as environmentally conscious as possible.
The rules were approved last Thursday, but require a second procedural vote at the council's next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The changes make Salem "more sustainable, all the way from requiring certain buildings to be more sustainable based on size, to requiring utility incentives on projects, to environmentally preferable purchasing policies, which cover everything from paper to furniture," said Jenna Ide, Salem's director of capital projects and municipal operations. "A lot of these things we've been doing, but this is sort of codifying it into an ordinance."
Work started on the rules changes about two years ago, resulting in a much broader green building ordinance that came forward during the pandemic. Over time, however, the ordinance was broken into smaller pieces, two of which have been introduced to the council so far.
"Salem has so many different departments, and they're in different areas," Ide said. "This sets a clear ordinance that aligns with Resilient Together" — a partnership uniting like-minded departments and efforts in Beverly and Salem.
As an example, should a department need to buy a new vehicle, "and it becomes cost-effective to go electric or low-emission, as we look forward, this is now in an ordinance. Every department head says, 'I understand I have to move toward this,'" Ide said.
Ide also added that by requiring eco-friendly considerations from the outset, it can be cheaper than wedging them into a project after it has become more costly to add something.
"For example, if you're building a new parking area and think you're going to go with porous pavement, it does require more in cost, and under the pavement there's more gravel and other materials," she said. "But if you can downsize your detention pond system, it doesn't cost more because they offset each other."
The second piece of the green building ordinance focuses exclusively on green infrastructure and pushes for stronger public use of eco-friendly amenities — bicycle parking, charging stations for electric vehicles, solar-charging installations, and more. A joint hearing between the City Council and Planning Board has been scheduled for Monday, March 7.
The third piece, focusing on private construction projects and requirements for contractors, is still being written.
Everything is designed to move the city toward being 100% reliant on renewable energy by 2050, according to Ward 6 Councilor Megan Riccardi, who has led meetings on the changes throughout their review.
"It's more than just the municipal buildings," Riccardi said prior to last week's vote. "It's a great way to really show who we are as a city, and where our priorities lie."
This first ordinance now serves as a launching pad for the second, according to Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen, who has led many eco-friendly efforts in Salem.
"It has options so that the city isn't tied to LEED or Passive House," Cohen said, referencing two forms of eco-friendly project certifications. "It, really, will be a template for the non-municipal building ordinance we'll be reviewing at some point this season. This will make us, truly, a leader in sustainability and resiliency, starting with our municipal buildings."