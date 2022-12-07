The first nine graduates of a new Essex County Sheriff’s Department program that aims to cut down the number of criminal reoffenders were awarded certificates Tuesday afternoon at the Lynn Police Station.
The Supporting Transitions and Reentry (STAR) program run by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department kicked off in April as a referral program to help people overcome obstacles that have led to crime or other tough circumstances in their life, including Tedje Menard, an Everett resident who also stays in Peabody.
“For years, people have told me that I battled with anger issues and other emotional disabilities, but I used to shrug it off as I always thought I was fine,” said Menard, whose last name wasn’t released by the sheriff’s office. “It wasn’t until just about a year ago that my life and circumstances changed, and I had to battle with it.”
He was referred to the STAR program from federal probation. He told the crowd of counselors, police officers and fellow graduates at Tuesday’s event that he attended at first just so that he wouldn’t get a violation. But the more time he spent in the program, the more it helped him reflect on his past.
“I began to open up more, and that’s when I started to see things change for me in a positive way,” Menard said. “I realized that the way I felt and the things I went through and was going through was OK, as life isn’t easy for anybody.”
With help from the program’s counselors, he started to see what the source of his anger was and how to better handle situations. He also learned how to stay positive while trying to build a better future.
Now, Menard is completing a Google Professional IT certificate with hopes of going to college.
“I’m glad to know that the future isn’t limited by your past and that I have a lot more left in me to accomplish the goals that I have set for myself,” he said.
Tuesday’s graduates included residents of Salem, Swampscott, Haverhill and Everett.
The Lawrence division of the program has 17 participants, and 55 people who are still in custody or at programs like a halfway house are waiting to start, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said. In the Lynn division, there are 39 active participants and another 74 on the waitlist.
Coppinger said initiatives such as these are an important part of the criminal justice system.
“We do have people in jail that belong in jail. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it…” Coppinger said at the event. “But we have people who are suffering from different illnesses, substance use disorders and mental illness who are sent to the jails now because society does not know what to do with them. And those are the folks we’re really trying to focus on.”
The program can last anywhere from 3 to 8 months. With help from local partners, including mental health programs and Northern Essex Community College, the program sets participants up with the resources they need for a better life.
The participants are assessed to see how likely they are to reoffend. The higher the score, the more time they have to dedicate to the program, said Tom Mannix, one of the program’s counselors. They are also assessed on their physical health, mental health, education level and overall living situation to create a personalized track through the program. This can include couples therapy, classes on housing and finding work, and even working with the Department of Child Services.
“We’re not fixers, we’re helpers,” Mannix said. “We show them how they can move forward in their lives.”
STAR provides an alternative to incarceration. It can also be a tool for those who haven’t broken any laws, but may have a mix of circumstances the program can help with, including substance abuse and homelessness.
The Lynn Police Bike Team has referred 43 people to the program since the spring, many of whom are not in trouble for any crimes but are in unstable living situations and need help getting back on their feet.
The bike team received special recognition from the sheriff’s office Tuesday for their dedication to the program. As did Lynn Officer Taylor Haberek, who referred 30 of these participants alone.
Candace Belmer, from Haverhill, voluntarily joined the program after her battle with substance abuse strained her relationship with her family.
She’s since reconnected with loved ones, stayed drug-free and is hoping to find part-time work. She read aloud a poem called “Free” Tuesday that she’d written about her journey.
“As I start my new beginning, I will sure end up winning,” she read. “I’ve changed in such ways that have made me amazed. Thanks for the tools that I’ve been given to use. I remain substance free, it’s a gift that I can see. I appreciate me and I am finally free.”
