DANVERS — A rainbow crosswalk now adorns the corners of Page and Elm streets in Danvers to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and visibility, which Salem drag queen Gigi Gill said is even more important than usual this year.
“We’re not safe in our communities,” said Gill, who pushed for the rainbow crosswalk to be created in Danvers. “Little things like this crosswalk, in every little town, breaks the ice and lets them know that we’re here, we’re Queer and get used to it. We’re not going away.”
The crosswalk is the first of its kind in Danvers. It was painted to resemble the Progress Pride Flag, a more inclusive version of the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag that was introduced in 2018.
While the traditional rainbow stripes on the flag still represent various sexual orientations and identities, it also includes a triangle that contains pale pink, blue and white stripes to more widely include Transgender folks and black and brown strips to honor marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color.
Gill’s longtime partner, Robert “Jimmy” Webb, who died in 2014, was born and raised in Danvers. Gill joined Danvers residents and officials at the crosswalk Tuesday to celebrate what the new marker represents in Webb’s hometown.
The event showcased the best of Danvers, state Rep. Sally Kerans said.
“We want to make it visible to all that all are welcome in our town, and this is a nice way of showing it,” Kerans said.
It took about two years for Gill to get the crosswalk approved and painted. The project was supported by the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, Traffic Advisory Committee, Police Department, Town Manager’s office and Select Board.
Dutrochet Djoko, chair of Danvers’ Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, said representation is especially important for the LGBTQ+ community. With many of its members having been discriminated against because of their gender or sexual orientation, this community is known to face higher rates of depression, bullying and suicide.
“There are some people who are still hiding their true self from their friends and are unsure of how they’re going to react,” Djoko said. “We feel as a community that any time someone sees the rainbow crosswalk, they can know that they’re welcomed.”
But more still needs to be done for this community to truly feel accepted.
“A few cans of paint and some rainbow crosswalks are not going to wipe out every issue,” Djoko said. “These are issues that we need to have real deeper and more meaningful conversations about.
“Education and understanding still needs to be had, and hopefully we get to a point where the work is done so that it’s not a surprise to see a colorful crosswalk,” he continued.
Excessive marks from bike and car tires have already shown up on the freshly painted crosswalk. Gill has seen them before at the Pride Flag crosswalk in Salem, where a motorcycle had deliberately left marks on the colorful paint as a statement.
“These kids don’t grow up that way. These kids are taught hate, and that’s about it,” Gill said. “It comes right from within the household that they live in and that’s the sad part.”
Gill has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights, visibility and acceptance across the North Shore and even overseas in countries like France, Ukraine and Bosnia. Gill helped secure funding for the AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts and continues to push for more Pride Flag raisings, parades and celebrations of this community.
This year, Gill was presented with citations from Salem, Peabody and Medford in honor of Pride Month, which celebrates LGBTQ+ people each June.
These honors are just a few that Gill has been presented with over the years to commemorate the North Shore’s LGBTQ+ community. Gill says change starts at the local level, with local officials.
“Everybody needs to run who feels that they have a voice and can go ahead and speak out and vote and just show up and do the work,” Gill said. “Don’t expect somebody else to do it and don’t expect that everything’s going to be OK, because we know right now that it’s not.”
Gill is worried for the state of marriage equality following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.
“With everything that everybody’s going through right now, all of us together as human beings, from abortion to human rights to Black Lives Matter, everything, where do they get off thinking that they can abuse us physically, mentally and emotionally?” Gill said.
Danvers’ new crosswalk, however, shows a bit of hope for the future of LGBTQ+ rights, according to Gill. Especially since children and young adults were present at Tuesday’s celebration.
“The kids are the ones who are going to hopefully have the power, the sense enough to pull it all together and keep this fight going because it’s not over,” Gill said.
