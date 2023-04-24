SALEM — It was a display of pride and heritage Saturday on the Salem Common, with a special rededication of a local landmark during the 386th First Muster.
The annual event honors the birth of the nation’s National Guard, when the East Regiment gathered for the first time on Salem Common in 1637. More than 600 local troops stood at attention on the historic spot Saturday morning.
As local officials and commanding officers noted during the event, these men and women filled vital positions during the pandemic, have gone to war zones overseas and continue to help their neighbors in times of greatest need.
One of the National Guard members on hand was retired Brig. Gen. Andrea Gayle-Bennett, who served for more than 35 years and was deployed to Iraq in 2009 as part of a medical unit in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
She also became the first African American woman to reach the rank of colonel in the Massachusetts National Guard, and the first African American and non-physician to be named State Surgeon for Joint Force Headquarters.
“I’m just doing my part,” Gayle-Bennett said Saturday. As for the First Muster, “It’s an honor to see history and be a part of it,” she said.
But before the troops marched across the Common, former Salem mayor and Lt. Gov Kim Driscoll cut a ribbon under the recently restored Washington Arch to mark its return to former glory.
The arch was first built in 1805 by Salem resident Samuel McIntire, a distinguished wood carver and architect. It acted as the Common’s main entrance until the park underwent extensive renovations in 1850.
A smaller replica was constructed on the Common near the Hawthorne Hotel in 1976, but was moved to its current location near Winter Street in 2010. After sitting in disrepair for years, the Salem Common Neighborhood Association and carver Skylight Studios finished restoring the arch this month.
“I want to thank the men and women of the National Guard not only for including this arch in their ceremony, but for their unbroken service since 1636 and memorializing the Common as the site of the First Muster in 1637,” Driscoll said.
A U.S. Army “Loach” helicopter landed in the middle of the Common during the muster to present Driscoll with a copy of the original act that established the first regiments of the National Guard in the 1600s.
An Air Force flyover roared over downtown Salem during the National Anthem, and a cannon salute sent misty clouds of smoke over the Common in a fitting display for the gray, chilly morning.
“It’s a great opportunity to see a little bit of the military presence of the past,” said Beverly resident Louise Couture, who was at the event. “My son was in the Navy, so I think of him. Most people’s father or grandfather or uncles were in the military, and it’s just a nice event.”
National Guard troops were joined by historical reenactors representing soldiers from the 1630s up until WWII as they marched by the Salem Common Bandstand.
These reenactors also stood beside troops in honoring the local colonial militiamen who were killed in the Battle of Lexington on April 19, 1775 during a ceremony outside of the Salem Armory Saturday morning.
That included the Danvers Alarm List Company, a group of historical reenactors representing these militiamen that is commanded by Henry Rutkowski.
“I like to remember what the people from before have done for us,” Rutkowski said.
