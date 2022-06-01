Danvers resident Anne L. Page was many things during her life: A suffragist, an abolitionist and a pioneer in early-childhood education.
Last Thursday — 109 years after her death — she was given some long overdue recognition with a marker unveiling at the Page House in Danvers, where she lived her entire life. Page’s marker is the first of five plaques honoring suffragists to be installed in Massachusetts.
“Anne was considered a very humble person. She might be a little embarrassed that we have this plaque in her name,” said Sheila Cooke-Kayser, a volunteer educator at the Danvers Historical Society whose decade of researching Page helped lead to the new marker. “But she represents a lot of women here in Danvers.”
Born in 1828, Page was the youngest of 10 children and the granddaughter of Revolutionary War veteran and Danvers Selectman Jeremiah Page, who originally built the Page House on Elm Street in 1754. It was later moved to 11 Page St.
In the 1850s, Anne Page opened one of the first kindergartens in the country and used the Page home as her classroom. She joined Elizabeth Peabody and Mary Mann to found the American Froebel Union in 1877 with the goal of progressing early childhood education, and in 1885, she opened The Page Normal School to teach women to become kindergarten teachers.
Her students at the Page School included Edith Lesley, who founded Lesley University in Cambridge and Annie Mosely Perry, who founded the Perry Normal School in Boston.
With help from two of Page’s students, professors at Wellesley College — including Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote the words to “America the Beautiful” — opened a kindergarten school named in honor of Page on Wellesley’s campus just months after she died in 1913.
The building has since been turned into the campus’ Child Study Center, and the words “Anne L. Page Memorial School” can still be seen above its door.
Page was also a founder of the Danvers Women’s Association, a suffragist group that held its meetings inside of the Page House.
While she didn’t live to see the 19th Amendment become ratified in 1920, her work was vital in securing women’s right to vote, speakers at the event said.
“I think (her story) proves that you may not think you’re accomplishing anything but every little thing you do, every time you speak up about something, it makes a difference,” said David McKenna, president of the Danvers Historical Society.
The plaque is a part of the National Votes for Women Trail, a network of over 200 women’s suffrage sites across the country and an online database with 2,364 sites on a digital map to honor the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The other markers in Massachusetts will honor the Remond Family in Salem, Sojourner Truth in Northampton, Maria Baldwin in Cambridge and Sarah E. Wall in Worcester.
Their plaques will be installed at free events throughout the spring and summer, and were organized with help from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites and Suffrage100MA.
“There’s very few historical markers acknowledging women in their role in history, they’ve been pretty much ignored for years,” Cooke-Kayser said. “It’s important to recognize women’s history. We wouldn’t have kindergarten school if it wasn’t for the women behind signs like this.”
Julie Posternack is the elementary curriculum director for Danvers Public Schools. She works with the historical society throughout the year to organize field trips to the Page House. On these trips, third-graders get to learn about Page’s life and legacy.
She attended Thursday’s dedication with her 6-year-old daughter, Grace, who’s in kindergarten now.
“I know a lot about Anne Page and I wanted to bring my daughter so she can hear the stories and the importance of the Suffrage Movement,” Posternack said.
