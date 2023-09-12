BEVERLY — The city's oldest church has a new minister.
The Rev. Elizabeth Assenza has been named minister of First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, the historic church on Cabot Street that was founded in 1667 and was home to the first Sunday School in New England.
"I am honored and excited to have been called as First Parish's minister," Assenza said in a church news release. "Throughout the search process, I was drawn to their curiosity, their commitment to one another and to Beverly, and their clarity about their community identity."
Assenza has served in Unitarian Universalist congregations and in hospice chaplaincy in Eastern Massachusetts since 2017. Prior to ministry, she was a teacher and worked in membership and program development for the Girl Scouts. She completed a chaplaincy residency at Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in San Diego.
Assenza is a New York City native and was raised in Vermont. She graduated from Union Theological Seminary and has lived in Massachusetts for six years.
Assenza's tenure follows an interim ministry by Rev. Susan Milnor, who ushered First Parish through COVID restrictions and a major building renovation project while the church engaged in the search for a new minister.
"We are so excited for this new beginning for our faith community,” First Parish Board Chair Patty Lynch said. "As we warmly welcome and look forward to Rev. Elizabeth’s leadership and ministry at First Parish UU, my fellow board members and I are deeply grateful to our wonderful Search Committee."
First Parish’s Ministerial Search Committee, which recommended Assenza to the congregation, was comprised of co-chairs Brad Willenbrock and Elizabeth Miller as well as Dannie Borghesi, Carol Bousquet, Nat Carpenter, Diana Niethamer and Nelda Quigley.