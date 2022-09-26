DANVERS — A new 80-foot flagpole was installed in Danvers Square Friday to replace one that cracked this spring.
The flagpole was first installed on a traffic island along Maple Street, between Central Avenue and Conant Street in Danvers Square, about 21 years ago.
The pole was too dangerous to leave up when part of it broke during a storm earlier this year, Town Manager Steve Bartha said.
“We were trying to identify and procure a pole to have in place for Memorial Day, but the supply chain issues that everybody’s well aware of made it impossible,” Bartha said.
With the pole missing, Danvers fire trucks hoisted a large American Flag over the town’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony so that Old Glory would still be on display.
Bartha said he’s happy the pole will be back in place before Veterans Day.
“It’s become a part of the fabric of downtown,” Bartha said. “People are accustomed to traveling through the downtown and seeing the very large, prominent flagpole there flying a flag.”
The cost to replace the pole was between $30,000 and $40,000.
The town’s department of public works and the fire department work to maintain the flagpole. Firefighters are in charge of raising, lowering and taking down its nylon flag during inclement weather.
Crews arrived at a Santander parking lot next to the flagpole around 8 a.m. Friday to start installing the pole, bank employee Wayne Faugno said.
They were still installing the pole section by section around 2 p.m.
“It’s just a little extra excitement for the day,” Faugno said.
Danvers resident Kathie Deschene also watched the flag pole go up Friday afternoon. She works in construction, and was familiar with projects like this.
“I remember a few years back when it was swaying so badly I thought it was going to fall,” Deschene said. “I still have the video I took of that on my phone.”
That was in 2017, when high winds during a storm made the pole sway nearly 50 feet in either direction and sent the golden ball that sits on its top hurtling to the ground.
The pole was cracked and taken down back then too, Bartha said. Like last time, it’s been brought back to its former glory.
“It’s nice to see it going back up,” Deschene said.
