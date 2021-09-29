BEVERLY — Tim Flaherty has been named executive director of the Greater Beverly YMCA, the organization announced Tuesday in a message to its members.
Flaherty, a Beverly resident, has been executive director of the Cape Ann Y in Gloucester for the last nine years. He will take over in Beverly for Judith Cronin, who retired in June.
“It is the perfect time for Tim to transition to the Greater Beverly community and bring his talents to his hometown,” YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Chris Lovasco said in his message to Y members.
Flaherty, 54, has been a city councilor in Beverly for 16 years. He is not seeking reelection and will finish up his term as a councilor-at-large in early January.
Flaherty has a long association with the YMCA, including stints as head of the McPherson Youth Center and the Cabot Street YMCA in Beverly.
“His passion for both the Y and the city of Beverly is unmatched,” Lovasco said. “He has his hand on the pulse of the Beverly community and knows what it takes to meet the needs of those who need us most.”
As head of the Cape Ann Y, Flaherty oversaw construction of a new multimillion dollar facility in Gloucester. When the pandemic forced the Ys to close, Lovasco said Flaherty collaborated with Action Inc. and the Grace Center in Gloucester to provide shelter for their homeless guests so they could remain socially distant and safe.
“He has been a consummate, compassionate leader in the community, developing partnerships that will serve the Cape Ann Y for years to come,” Lovasco said.
