SWAMPCOTT — Mary Ellen Fletcher and Catherine Phelan won election to the Select Board in the annual town election on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Fletcher and Phelan took the top two spots in a three-way race for two seats on the board. Kimberly Lara Martin-Epstein finished third.
Fletcher finished first with 1,212 votes, Phelan had 1,013 and Epstein got 880, according to results posted after the polls closed at Swampscott High School, which served as the voting location for all six precincts.
Fletcher and Phelan will replace Select Board members Donald Hause and Polly Titcomb, who did not seek reelection.
In the only other contested race on the ballot, Sean Regan defeated Charles Patsios, 1,039 votes to 642, for a seat on the Housing Authority, according to unofficial results.
All of the other races on the ballot were uncontested. The winners were Carin Marshall and Amy O'Connor for School Committee; Michael McClung for Town Moderator; Angela Ippolito for Planning Board; Neal DeChillo for Library Trustee; Neil Sheehan for Board of Assessors; Peter Sheckman for Board of Health; and Jeffrey Blonder and Gabriele Mongiello for Constable.
Town Meeting members were also on the ballot in each precinct.