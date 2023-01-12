SALEM — A Florida filmmaker and Massachusetts native has asked the U.S. District Court to order a pause on the film submission window for Salem Horror Fest, so it can determine whether a rule set by the festival organizers is discriminatory and whether the residents of an entire state are a protected class.
This year’s Salem Horror Fest, scheduled to run April 20 to 30, is accepting submissions that are “unique, wild, thought provoking, and socially conscious feature films and shorts to present live in Salem,” its submission page reads. The event has run for six years now, generally taking over several locations around Salem — most notably Cinema Salem. This year, they’re running seven awards for an anticipated 80 projects to be submitted.
Michael Malott, listed in his lawsuit as “an independent filmmaker residing in the state of Florida, county of Lee,” has served in various production roles — most notably as producer or assistant producer — for several horror movies, according to a page documenting his history on IMDB. He moved to Florida from Massachusetts a few years ago for private reasons that were outside of his control, he said.
His latest effort, a flick titled “Bed of Nails,” was deemed ineligible for Salem Horror Fest because of his current residency in Florida, according to Malott. The submission page for the Festival specifically notes that organizers “will not be accepting any film submissions from Texas or Florida unless they feature LGBTQIA2S+ content or creators.” The prohibition appears to be responding to policies in those states targeting or inhibiting the rights of people within the greater LGBTQIA community.
A description of the film reads: “Goth kids cut through rural Florida where they are confronted by four rednecks. After accidentally killing one of the kids, the rednecks kill the remaining two kids but one of the kids returns from the grave to enact a brutal revenge.”
Malott’s suit contends that the festival’s policy “is openly violating the federally protected civil rights of filmmakers in two entire states and is doing such in bad faith and in violation of federal statute and law.”
The suit further points to disputes with Kay Lynch, the director of the festival, and a claim that she “launched a personal attack upon (Malott) in an attempt to cause him further harm and duress.” Malott, however, insists the suit isn’t personal, and that it would be immediately withdrawn if another agency like the attorney general’s office were to commit to reviewing the policy.
“It isn’t an attack on (her) policy, an attack on (her) festival,” Malott said. “The idea of the injunction is just to have a judge say either ‘you can do this’ or ‘you can’t do this.’
“There’s over 800,000 LGBT residents in Florida. That doesn’t mean all the remaining residents support our idiot governor’s agenda,” Malott continued. “I think our governor’s an idiot. I don’t agree with his policies. But why am I being punished for his policies, when I don’t support them?”
Lynch declined to comment on the suit, saying only that “the policy speaks for itself.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.