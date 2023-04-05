MARBLEHEAD — A Marblehead couple charged last fall in an alleged $3.6 million COVID relief fraud scheme is now facing accusations that they defrauded a Florida woman who was convinced to invest in a brewery they started.
In a civil lawsuit filed Monday in Salem Superior Court, lawyers for Mary Wipperman say she was fraudulently induced to invest in and loan a total of $180,000 to Brian Andrew Bushell, whom she knew as “Father Andrew,” his partner Tracey M.A. Stockton, and the Marblehead Brewing Company.
The suit was filed by lawyers Daniel Pasquarello and William Haddad.
They say Wipperman first met Bushell, an acquaintance of her former husband, in 2014, and that her son later went to work for him in their salt business and lived in a converted garage in their Endicott Street home.
From the start, Wipperman’s lawyers say, Bushell introduced himself as “Father Andrew,” and told her he was a Greek Orthodox monk trained at the Mt. Athos monastery. He also represented that he held leadership roles in two entities, the St. Paul’s Foundation and the Shrine of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, Patron of Sailors, Brewers and Repentant Thieves.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that there’s no evidence Bushell was affiliated with the Greek Orthodox Church in Boston.
In 2017, Bushell asked Wipperman to invest in the brewery he and Stockton planned to open in Marblehead, the suit says.
Bushell “pushed hard” for her investment, the suit alleges, promising that she would be repaid with interest “because monks are required to pay their debts.”
The following month she agreed to invest $150,000.
Bushell provided documents purporting to be “investor promissory notes” that detailed interest rates of 5.5% and 8%. He also told Wipperman that others were investing “much larger amounts,” to the tune of more than $1.73 million, and that the brewery had received $4.5 million in initial capital.
“Upon information and belief, the only other ‘investor’ in (Marblehead Brewing Company) was Bushell, acting through St. Paul’s and/or St. Nicholas,” the suit says.
The suit also alleges that the brewery had “letters of intent and interest” for pre-orders in excess of its capacity for two years, and that its projected pre-tax earnings of $1.22 million for 2018. Wipperman said Bushell touted his “deep” contacts in local and national media.
The following November, Bushell asked Wipperman to loan him $30,000 on a short-term basis “so that he could open the MBC brewery to the public.” Wipperman had to access a credit line to send the funds.
The suit says that Bushell and Stockton did not repay the funds, nor did they provide any loan documentation. By September 2018, Wipperman had already incurred nearly $1,700 in interest on the credit line she’d used to fund that $30,000 loan.
Bushell responded, acknowledging that she was owed the funds and that “This is unacceptable and we are responsible for it,” according to the complaint. “Thank you for your patience. We will get this done. Stay tuned for the shareholder’s letter. We have some good news (finally). But in the meantime our little venture grows day by day — and that is very exciting to see.”
It was signed “With great love in Christ, Father Andrew.”
Wipperman received one shareholder letter, in August 2019, and no payments, the suit says, until 2021.
That’s when Bushell and Stockton allegedly sought to “convert” the funds Wipperman had given them into a “commercial promissory note” for $180,000, signed by Stockton as president of the brewery.
In December 2021, Stockton sent a payment of $32,551, according to the suit. That still wasn’t enough to close out the balance on the credit line Wipperman had obtained for that “short term” loan, her lawyers allege.
She’s received no further payments, her lawyers said.
The complaint alleges breach of contract, breach of good faith and fair dealing, fraudulent inducement and misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, conversion (a civil form of theft), and violation of state securities law.
Haddad and Pasquarello did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A message left with Stockton, who is a licensed attorney, was not immediately returned on Tuesday.
The federal charges against Bushell and Stockton are still pending. Prosecutors and attorneys for the pair have agreed to several postponements of the case as they discuss the potential for a plea agreement, according to court filings. The latest postponement is until May 12.
However, on Monday, Stockton’s current attorney in that case filed a motion seeking to withdraw from representation. A hearing on that is scheduled for April 6.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.