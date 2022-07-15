MARBLEHEAD — Thatcher Kezer is doing perhaps what he loves best: Wading into a thorny challenge in municipal government that requires a bold solution.
This is familiar territory for Kezer, whose first role in local government was decades earlier as a Finance Committee appointee at age 30, faced with a budget deficit that was 15% of Salisbury’s town budget. He helped draft and move forward a monumental override, he explained.
Now, Kezer, who lives in Amesbury, comes to Marblehead as the seaside town gears up for another attempt at a major tax override.
“My phrase back in Salisbury was, the one thing that’s worse than not having enough money is not knowing how much you have — because then, you can’t make any plans,” Kezer said. “The mode I’m in, I’m just learning and nailing down the documentation, procedures so I can really understand.”
Two lives on paper
Kezer has had a lifetime of public service that saw a new trajectory in Berlin in 1983.
“I was active duty Air Force with a plan for a full career in the Air Force. I was over in Europe playing soccer, went to Berlin and saw the Berlin Wall,” he said. “I saw it divide a city, and saw it as it was personal, the lines that divided families and neighborhoods, and a city.
“I made the decision right on the spot, right there,” he said — he transitioned to the Mass. Air National Guard and pursued politics.
For much of his life, he’s balanced military roles with civilian ones. Kezer’s first municipal role was as a legislative analyst with the Massachusetts Municipal Association in 1995. He developed relationships with several town administrators after a year leading the organization’s managers association, and four years working on a legislative division.
As time went on, Kezer moved through Mass Insight and the Metropolitan Mayors Coalition before landing in Beverly in 2004. There, he worked under Mayor Bill Scanlon as director of purchasing and contract administration.
His time in Beverly ended early. After less than two years in the Garden City, Kezer ran — and won — election as mayor of Amesbury in 2006. He held the seat for eight years before losing his fifth bid for reelection by three votes in 2013.
“Bill Scanlon, at the time, announced that he wasn’t running for re-election. I remember him saying he loved the job, wanted to continue doing the job... but, ‘I don’t have the fire in the belly to do another campaign,’” Kezer recalled. “I read that and said, ‘I have the exact same feeling.’ I stayed in the race, and I shouldn’t have. Ultimately, I lost by three votes.”
Still in service with the National Guard, Kezer became a liaison officer for four years, leading up to another municipal post: chief operating officer in Framingham, which he started in April 2018. The job was an easy fit for him, he said, after being a mayor for eight years; working for one was a breeze, he explained.
“We had a great working relationship those four years,” Kezer said of former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, “lots of trials and tribulations in running Framingham and trying to transition it to a city form of government.”
A new leader arrives
Kezer, with a long resume of experience in city and town leadership as well as regional planning and legislative offices, arrived in Marblehead this spring as the finalist in a search that attracted 19 candidates.
He was one of three candidates selected to be finalists, but the other two withdrew prior to interviews, causing the process to end with a single finalist — one the Select Board had no issue getting behind on May 18 when Kezer arrived for his interview.
“The fact that there isn’t another candidate to interview tonight... I don’t want that to dim the light of this candidate at all,” said Select Board member Erin Noonan during Kezer’s second interview. “I’m a big believer of things working out for a reason, and I believe that’s very much the situation tonight.”
Marblehead is moving through a sort of cultural shift. There’s some new progressive energy in town, with a Select Board that has a majority of women for the first time. Officials are already forecasting the need for a tax override to pay the town’s bills next year. There’s a lot for a new Marblehead leader to do.
“I took a number of months off (recently), contemplating, what’s my next move?” he said. “Then, I was looking at... what are my opportunities for getting back into municipal government. Geographically, I was looking primarily at openings in Essex County, and there were a couple openings... then Marblehead opened up.”
For Kezer, Marblehead was perfect for the next leg of his journey.
“I grew up in a seaport. Salisbury, Salisbury Beach, the Merrimack River, Newburyport, the harbor... one of the attractions to Marblehead versus other places is that it’s a harbor community and has similar history to the area I grew up in,” he said. “And it’s a fresh set of issues that weren’t so prominent in the other municipalities, so... it’s like a new challenge.”
