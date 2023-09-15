SALEM — Most homes in Ward 1 are no more than a few streets away from the ocean where they don’t have direct ocean-views. and when Salem’s first residents need to be relocated due to the effects of climate change and sea-level rise, they’ll likely be in these neighborhoods.
The three candidates all running for the Ward 1 seat on the City Council are acutely aware of what the ward could face a generation or two from now.
While talking to The Salem News for campaign profiles, the candidates were all asked: How does climate change factor into your candidacy, and what will you do today to protect residents who will likely become the first victims of relocation efforts decades from now?
Armand Blanchette Jr., an Essex Street resident living by Collins Cove, said seawalls are his focus. Chris Malstrom, also an Essex Street resident working with the ocean-fronting Historic Derby Street Neighborhood Association, talked about the need to prepare for “the event of a worst-case scenario.”
Cynthia Jerzylo, a Bay View Avenue resident, had a more direct answer to the question: “That was me. I lived it.”
Jerzylo’s response centered on her experience in 2018, when her Bay View Avenue property was completely inundated during a storm that also claimed the Willows pier. She was ultimately displaced for six months after the water receded from her property that overlooks the Columbus Avenue seawall at one of its disputed corners. The wall protects the main road into Juniper Point, one of the first neighborhoods in Salem at risk of total isolation when the ocean swells.
“The city needs to be more prepared. They aren’t prepared at all,” Jerzylo said. “When we were having the storm in 2018, the city put 20 sand bags on the seawall, and in a matter of minutes, they fell over.”
As a result, seawalls are also her leading concern as it relates to climate change.
“It isn’t just in our neighborhood. It’s everywhere,” Jerzylo said. “Out at Juniper Point, there’s a seawall that’s crumbling. They were trying to fix Forest River. There’s seawalls all around the city, even right behind the Gables.”
In his response, Blanchette also focused heavily on the Columbus Avenue seawall — a project stalled by a legal dispute where the public portion of the wall ends and the private, residentially owned wall begins. He highlighted City Hall’s support of a “betterments” program that would assist private property owners in making repairs, but at a still great expense.
One property — the first along an entire row of Bay View Avenue homes that would all need to sign on — would need to invest about $400,000 of his own cash to improve 90 feet of wall.
“As you know, we’ve got the (offshore wind turbine marshalling yard) coming up, and they’re going to get a $53 million tax break,” Blanchette said. “But the city can’t come up with the money to fix up the seawalls? Which, I think, are more important.”
What the city has instead, Blanchette said, is “pitting neighbor versus neighbor at the seawall on Columbus Avenue.” In the meantime, he said, the storms are getting worse. “These walls are supposed to be redone.”
Malstrom, in his response, focused on the bigger picture of what happens if Salem experiences a city-wide disaster, including an event that compromises or inundates several seawalls at once.
“I don’t see enough conversations around what Salem is going to do in the event of a worst-case scenario — and that’s part of the conversation I want to get started,” he said. “We look at the flood maps that have been updated, and it looks like the Willows isn’t going to be part of a peninsula anymore. It’s going to be an island.
“What are we going to do for residents out there who need reliable access to the mainland?” Malstrom continued. “What are we going to do for residents whose properties are going to be underwater? What is our emergency plan, our action plan for addressing this and making sure we’re on top of it, and that people aren’t left with nothing?”
