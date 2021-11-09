SALEM — The climate crisis poses different impacts across Salem, leaving the newly elected City Council with a whole wave of challenges and solutions to consider.
“We’re going to need to figure out pretty quickly how we’re going to prioritize what parts of the city get, honestly, moved if need be or somehow protected based on what’s coming,” said Caroline Watson-Felt, City Councilor-elect in Ward 2, which includes downtown Salem, the McIntire District, Bridge Street Neck and Salem Common. “Part of that isn’t just sea level rise. It’s also what’s currently exposed to increased hurricanes, what’s currently overexposed to increased wind and storm surges.”
The Salem News recently asked each ward councilor to describe how the climate crisis affects their ward and what solutions to those problems could look like.
Storm surges and rising seas could be felt directly in five of Salem’s seven wards, including Ward 6, which Ward Councilor Megan Riccardi said isn’t “often thought of as a waterfront ward. But we really are with the river essentially being a border on an entire side of our ward.”
“We need to be planning and planning appropriately,” Riccardi said. “There’s the flood maps from 50 years ago, but obviously we haven’t learned our lesson, and they need to be updated because we’re still going down the wrong path.
“It’s going to be getting worse and worse,” she said.
Even in Ward 3 and Ward 4, which make up the southwest corner of Salem bordering Lynn and Peabody, the climate crisis is hitting those neighborhoods just as hard as those on the water, according to Ward 4 Councilor-elect Leveille “Lev” McClain.
“The precipitation really is already having a profound effect on the ward,” McClain said, describing the wetlands — vernal pools, streams, seasonal ponds, etc. — that are more frequently inundated. “You can walk around Ward 4 after a big rainstorm, and you can hear the sump pumps running. You can see the water gushing out from in front of people’s properties.”
There are impacts on wildlife too.
“We are starting to have a real problem with pests and rodents in sections of Ward 4,” McClain said, “because you get these rainstorms and all their burrows get flooded out, and they head up-land.”
A lot of the solutions involve new drainage systems, and that’s a key improvement coming soon in Ward 5, according to Ward Councilor-elect Jeff Cohen.
“We have Canal Street, which is basically under sea level,” Cohen said, going on to explain a planned project to install a stormwater management system along Canal Street. “We haven’t finished that project. We need to get the tank built and get the pump station so the water that accumulates on Canal Street can go up through Forest River.”
Cohen, a longtime renewable energy advocate, further said he plans to file a resiliency ordinance early in the term to tackle necessary changes.
“We have some portions of Salem that will not be habitable if we continue on the path we’re going,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilor Patricia Morsillo pushed for the completion of the Rosie’s Pond flood mitigation project and Jefferson Avenue stormwater pump station — two projects that “are critical for that area that really does see a lot of stormwater flooding during large storms.”
“Those projects are fully designed,” Morsillo said. “The pump station is just in need of funds. We tried to get a grant for it and didn’t get the grant, so I’m advocating very strongly through the mayor’s office to get funding for those two projects and push them forward.”
There are also inland flooding concerns in Ward 7, which runs along Lafayette Street by Marblehead and the oceanfront. Most of Ward 7 is above sea level — and often built on wetlands. An example of that rests in Salem State’s South Campus, which is being eyed for redevelopment and represents the biggest issue in the ward, according to Ward 7 Councilor-elect Andy Varela.
“When it came to the dorms that were built, those were filled in... All those dorms were basically placed on a wetland,” Varela said. “My instinct is with sea level rise, that’ll be the first instance in Ward 7, where that’s one of the lowest areas, and we’re definitely going to see significant impacts when it comes to that property.”
Ultimately, it’s going to take all of these solutions to tackle the impacts from the climate crisis, according to Bob McCarthy, councilor for Ward 1, which has the most coastline of all the wards and appears as a peninsula on ward maps.
“As someone explained to me, you build your way out of it, you wall your way out of it, or pump your way out of it — because the water is still coming,” McCarthy said. “You’re going to build yourself bigger walls, and then the water is going to get trapped. You’ll have to pump the water that gets around it.”
And especially in Ward 1, every homeowner needs to think about flooded basements being a common occurrence. This is where the general contractor in McCarthy came out.
“Now is the time to prepare for it,” he said. “If you’re going to replace your heating system in your house, now is the time to maybe put it in your attic or hang it from the ceiling in your basement. Because if you do experience some water, the last thing you want to do is have to pay to redo all the mechanical systems in your home.”
