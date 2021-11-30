SALEM — When the new City Council is sworn in the January, the 11-member body will be full of new leaders and will have plenty on its agenda.
Gone will be the council’s longest-tenured member Arthur Sargent, five-term Councilor Josh Turiel, three-term Councilor Steve Dibble, and two-term members Christine Madore and Tim Flynn. The body will add new councilors representing Wards 2, 4, 5 and 7, and one at-large.
With the changes, the council also lost three of the four members viewed by many locals and the governor’s office as a barrier to tackling the city’s housing crisis, with Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez the only remaining councilor from the group. In controversial votes, he’d often join Dibble, Sargent and Tim Flynn in Ward 4 — all who didn’t run for re-election.
All eyes in the city will be on the newly formed body when it holds its organizational meeting on Jan. 3, picking a president and assigning committee duties on the first Monday of the new year.
“I want to make sure we’re not doing anything incremental, that what we’re doing is immediate and bold,” said Jeff Cohen, who takes over for Turiel in Ward 5. “I already know there’s going to be some environmental ordinances coming out of the city, the green buildings ... that’s two of them. I think there’s going to be a solar ordinance.”
There are several major issues on the table heading into 2022. They include some filed — an urban agriculture ordinance, for example — and others that are expected, including an “inclusionary zoning” ordinance that would require developers of larger projects to give stronger priority to affordable units. That proposal died in 2020, at a time when a supermajority of eight councilors was needed for passage, meaning the four dissenting councilors held the power to reject matters with only seven voting in favor. That requirement has shifted, so now only a simple majority — six of the 11 — is needed on zoning issues.
Caroline Watson-Felt, representing Ward 2 downtown, said pedestrian safety and traffic management are leading issues going into the new year.
“I want us to revisit the affordability requirement in new development, continue to work on and see the condo conversion ordinance come to council, and I want to support the new green energy ordinance that I believe my colleagues are working on,” Watson-Felt said. “I also look forward to the continued work on the new Bridge Street zoning overlay.”
Andy Varela, replacing Dibble in Ward 7 after losing to him in 2019, says anything targeting climate resiliency and sustainability is high on his action list.
“One thing I’m looking to propose — and Cambridge has already done this, years ago — is to propose an ordinance banning single-use polystyrene containers for takeout,” Varela said. “Most of the trash or unrecyclables from polystyrene are mostly coming from our restaurants and institutional use.”
But Varela also has his sights on Salem State University, perhaps one of the biggest constituent bases in his corner of the city.
“Food insecurity is definitely an issue that really resonates with myself and my family, and our team here,” said Varela, who’s also an active player in the Mack Park Food Farm. “We’ve been seeing that there’s some issues even with Salem State University, where some students are actually either homeless or need access to food.”
For that, Varela said he wants to see students able to share unused dining credits so those with excess buying power can share with those who need it. Today, he said, they aren’t able to.
“If a student isn’t able to keep themselves fed, how are they going to learn?” Varela said. “Salem State collects tuition from all students, and making sure you’re actually fed is a bigger priority than college tuition.”
Alice Merkl, the lone new at-large councilor, said she didn’t “know where to start” when asked for her priorities. “There’s a lot.”
She then listed “the two ongoing issues that are forever issues: the climate crisis and issues of equity.” She also mentioned a still-in-development wetlands ordinance as a major focus.
“We have the green building policies that are in the works,” Merkl said. “And of course we have the offshore wind industry coming to Salem, so those definitely excite me. As far as just keeping issues of equity on the radar, (another priority is) making sure we support our new director of diversity, equity and inclusion, making sure that he’s getting the support he needs from our city government.”
With that, many councilors are also focusing on an urban agriculture ordinance that would support backyard farming operations in the city. That’s something Varela tried bringing forward years ago as his own enterprise — Maitland Mountain Farm, which he operates with his wife Holly Maitland — sought to expand production on their two-acre property.
“I really believe this ordinance should be a shoo-in,” Varela said. “It’s almost wrapped up.”
The agriculture ordinance has seen some back-and-forth, with committee work on the issue taking up the large part of 2021. The issue returned to committee in the end so it didn’t drop to deadline issues going into the new year, according to Ward 6 City Councilor Megan Riccardi, whose ward includes the Mack Park Food Farm.
It remains unclear how much of this will come from the councilors, or from the corner office at City Hall. Tom Daniel, Salem’s city planner, said work is ongoing in several areas, including meeting calendars and when certain proposals will move forward for presentations, hearings and more.
For that, there’s one more thing Merkl said she’s excited about in 2022: learning.
“I’m excited to learn what can be done,” Merkl said. “I haven’t been a city councilor, so I’m excited about what exactly the Council can do to serve our Salem community.”
