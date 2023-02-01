The new state law that requires MBTA communities to allow more multi-family housing should have little or no impact on Salem, Beverly, Peabody and Danvers, according to officials in those communities and documents that were filed to meet a Tuesday deadline.
The communities say they either already meet the requirement or can do so by making relatively minor adjustments to their zoning laws.
“We maybe have to tweak our zoning, but we feel pretty good about being able to conform,” said Curt Bellavance, Peabody’s community development director. “We feel like we’ve done our share of housing.”
The new rules, passed last year by the state Legislature in 2021, apply to communities that have an MBTA service, such as a train station or subway stop, as well as to adjacent communities. A total of 175 communities are subject to the law.
The law requires those communities to have at least one zoning district of “reasonable size” in which multi-family housing is permitted “by right,” meaning without requiring a special permit or variance from city or town boards. The state set a deadline of Tuesday for communities to file a plan that shows how they plan to comply. If they don’t comply, they will be ineligible for three state grant programs that fund housing, capital projects and infrastructure.
The plan filed by Beverly says that city officials believe they are “already compliant” with the new rules, “with perhaps only one minor change.” They said that 1,400 new housing units have been created in Beverly over the last 10 years, many of them near the train station. The area around the train depot, in fact, is already built out at no less than 33 units per acre — more than twice the requirement of the MBTA law.
In Danvers, Planning Director Brian Szekely said current zoning regulations in the downtown area are already close to complying with the new law. One of the districts allows for 12 to 13 units per acre, he said, just shy of the 15 units required by the new rules.
“It’s really small things,” Szekely said.
Tom Daniel, the director of planning and community development in Salem, said he believes Salem is also already in compliance.
The situation is different in Hamilton, where Patrick Reffett, the director of planning and inspectional services, said there’s not a lot of available land near the train station to accommodate multi-family units. The new rules require the town to change its zoning to allow 750 multi-family units to be built within a half-mile of the station.
Reffett criticized the new rules as forcing a “one size fits all” approach onto communities, rather than having the state work with towns to see where development is best suited.
“They’re basically saying, ‘Create zoning so people can live within half a mile of train stations whether it makes sense or not,’” Reffett said.
Reffett said the town is working with developers on housing projects outside of the half-mile zone, but he said those don’t count toward the 750 requirement.
Any zoning change would ultimately have to be approved by voters at town meeting, which Reffett said is not guaranteed.
In Swampscott, the town said in its plan that the Vinnin Square area is long overdue for economic transformation and can support mixed-use redevelopment. The commuter rail station is not in that district, but two MBTA bus routes run right through it along Paradise Road, the plan said.
“It’s clear that affordable housing is one of the town of Swampscott’s most important priorities,” Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said in an interview. “We are focused on trying to find opportunities to address this incredible challenge we have. We’re focused on really trying to build a more inclusive community.”
