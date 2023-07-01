Dessert connoisseurs and junk food lovers will find plenty of reasons to indulge in July.
In July, there are 27 national days celebrating sweets — including various fruits, ice creams, cookies, cakes, candies, and drinks. In addition, July is when we celebrate National Blueberry Month, Ice Cream Month, and Watermelon Month. That’s a lot of sweet treats.
If July is the sweetest month, June is the runner-up with 22 days. And October is the loser with only seven days. National Months were excluded from the totals.
The days are grouped below based on the type of sweet treat. Whether you prefer fruit, chocolate, baked goods, or candy, there is likely a day for everyone.
Ice Cream
- July 1 — National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
- July 7 — National Strawberry Sundae Day
- July 8 — National Ice Cream Sundae Day
- July 16 — National Ice Cream Day
- July 17 — National Peach Ice Cream Day
- July 25 — National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
- July 26 — National Coffee Milkshake Day
Start the month with an unusual ice cream flavor. Make your own or find a local ice cream shop serving interesting soft-serve flavors on the first.
Milkshakes are traditionally made with ice cream. The origin of the National Coffee Milkshake is unknown. However, the day is included on many national day lists. For best results, make your coffee milkshake with iced coffee.
Baked Goods
- July 1 — National Gingersnap Day
- July 5 — National Apple Turnover Day
- July 5 — National Graham Crackers Day
- July 9 — National Sugar Cookie Day
- July 11 — National Blueberry Muffin Day
- July 30 — National Cheesecake Day
Various baked goods have dedicated national holidays in July. On the 5th, you can even double up with apple turnovers and graham crackers.
Cheesecake is a controversial dessert. Is it cake? Is it a pie? Is it a tart? Despite having cake in the name and looking like a pie, the general consensus is that cheesecake is a tart. However, some refer to it as custard pie or flan.
Chocolate
- July 3 — National Chocolate Wafer Day
- July 8 — National Chocolate with Almonds Day
- July 23 — Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day
- July 28 — National Milk Chocolate Day
According to Candy History, the first chocolate bars were made in England in 1847. Before the invention of chocolate bars, chocolate was enjoyed as a drink for hundreds of years.
Today, chocolate is enjoyed in many forms. In addition to chocolate bars, chocolate is a flavor for cookies, ice cream, wafers, drinks, a coating for nuts, and more.
Have fun at the office by treating your workplace on one of these chocolate-themed days. Your coworkers will likely thank you for the chocolate!
Fruits
- July 8 — National Blueberry Day
- July 16 — National Cherry Day
- July 22 — Mango Day
On these fruit days, enjoy the fruit in its natural form, dried, or as part of a delicious dessert.
Blueberries, sometimes referred to as a superfood, are one of the healthiest fruits when eaten raw.
Cakes
- July 21 — National Lamington Day
- July 31 — National Raspberry Cake Day
Lamington, an Australian dessert, are sponge cake pieces dipped into chocolate and then rolled in shredded coconut. In 2006, the Australian government declared July 21st National Lamington Day.
If you’ve never had a lamington before, put your baking skills to the test and try a recipe this year on National Lamington Day. Your family or friends may be thankful for the cake treat.
Also, there are many variations of raspberry cake. In some recipes, raspberries are mixed into the cake. And in other recipes, the raspberries are part of the filling in between cake layers.
Candies
- July 15 — National Gummi Worm Day
- July 18 — National Sour Candy Day
- July 20 — National Lollipop Day
- July 22 — National Penuche Fudge Day
- July 31 — National Jump for Jelly Beans Day
In 1976, Jelly Belly released their first eight jelly bean flavors: Root Beer, Green Apple, Licorice, Cream Soda, Lemon, Tangerine, Very Cherry, and Grape. Currently, Jelly Belly offers more than 100 flavors.
Store-bought candy is a quick and easy treat. For something different, you may want to try Penuche fudge. Penuche fudge contains no chocolate. Its unique taste comes from vanilla flavoring and brown sugar but satisfies your fudgie fix.
Have fun celebrating any or all of these national days in July. Although with 27 sweet treat days, participating in them all could feel like a summer overindulgence.