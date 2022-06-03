SALEM — The five-year wait for a deep end to dive into is at last coming to an end.
Forest River Park’s newly built twin-pool facility will open to city residents in the back-half of June, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for June 18 and two free weekends for Salem residents during the last two weekends of the month.
The pool — at least the last iteration of the pool — was shut down permanently in 2017. At the time, it held an unintentionally symbiotic relationship with the ocean, with it routinely either draining into Salem Sound at a rate of 5 million gallons per year, or with high tides draining back into the pool.
“The need for a new pool was evident and was one of the key components to launching our Signature Parks initiative,” said Patricia “Trish” O’Brien, Salem’s director of parks and recreation. “It has come together through the culmination of a lot of planning, hard work, constant communication and cooperation from many city departments.”
The project has a storied history, including its price tag. With more than $30 million targeting Salem parks from now to the 400th anniversary in 2026, Forest River Park was billed to take up the biggest portion of the pie — $1.1 million approved initially to demo the existing facility, and then another $13 million added later on as part of Signature Parks. That partly made the park an election issue, as then-Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble used the cost of the pool as part of a platform highlighting overspending.
But when it opens later this month, the pool will boast not just a place to learn to swim. It’ll add a fully equipped concession stand offering actual sandwiches beyond the more typical popcorn-and-ice-cream fare. The entire facility is handicap-accessible, with “zero-depth entry points” and an electronic, submersible chair to allow those with mobility challenges the ability to enter the pool.
The bath house, maintained in partnership with the Salem Y alongside the pool, has also added a year-round community space overlooking Salem Harbor. A splash pad weaves along the outside of the pool like a river, and plaster benches will offer a lesson on geology, with benches made like glaciers and water features built inside of “volcanoes.”
“We worked with the Salem State University geology department to add some geology-themed elements to it,” said Louis Chinn, alongside Huameng Yu, two California natives picked by the city two years ago to handle art installations at the park. “This is part of the glacial era that we’re representing with the splash pad. The benches are the glaciers, and it goes with the park’s sustainability theme.”
Not all aspects of the park’s past have been erased. For starters, the concrete slide is still present — terrifying knees and elbows but otherwise delighting cardboard-riders for generations past and even more to come.
The old pool, previously positioned along the ocean, has been swapped out for a shoreline rebuild. The bath house was also upgraded to become a “net-zero energy building,” said Jeff Cohen, the Salem city councilor representing the ward the park falls in.
“It’s beautiful, sustainable, and I’m using that word in many different ways,” Cohen said. “But I’m also excited because having an outdoor pool that people can use is really a benefit. I’m just personally very excited and can’t wait to see everyone enjoying it.”
Those comments were also shared by Grace Peirce, a 74-year-old resident who was standing outside the pool Thursday. She recalled the endless hours she spent as a teenager and young adult life-guarding at the last two pools to grace Forest River Park.
“The first was salt water... second as well, initially,” Peirce said, recalling her days under her maiden name of Grace Donovan. “On Sunday night, they’d let it all out... Then on Monday, it’d come in fresh.”
Peirce recalled a railroad tie on the edge of the pool children would use to dive in.
Standing outside the new pool, Peirce said she was concerned it may be too small for the crowds that will soon be visiting. With that, she argued, some families with pools at home will be competing for swim-time with some of the pool’s more frequent historic users: residents who are economically disadvantaged.
“My concern is that there isn’t going to be enough space. Who came here before, and who came here all along?” Peirce said. “When I first started working here, families would come up, park their cars and spend the day from Boston.”
Still, the pool “is a great resource,” Peirce said. “I could tell you some stories about the parents.”
2022 SALEM RESIDENTIAL RATES
Day pass, all ages 3 and older: $5
Seasonal pass, ages 3 to 9: $25
Seasonal pass, ages 10 to 59: $50
Seasonal pass, ages 60 and older: $40
Seasonal family pass (all members must live in same household): $125
NOTE: While credit and debit cards can be used to purchase passes at salemma.gov, payments on-site can only be made by cash or check currently.
FREE WEEKENDS FOR SALEM RESIDENTS: Along with the ribbon-cutting announcement, city officials have also announced the first two weekends of the pool will be free to residents ahead of seasonal and annual passes going online July 2. The free weekends cover Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, and 25 and 26.