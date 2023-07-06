SALEM — Whether it’s Johnny Depp, Bluebeard or Capt. Hook from Peter Pan, pirates in popular culture are pretty much a fairy tale.
The stories of “real” pirates who sailed the waters of the Caribbean and off Cape Ann, the North Shore and Newburyport are even more amazing than the Hollywood blockbusters or the bedtime stories.
The Golden Age of Piracy’s post-War of Spanish Succession period — 1717 to be exact — comes alive at Real Pirates, a year-round museum on Salem’s Derby Street.
Opened just last year, Real Pirates has been getting rave reviews for its comprehensive, well-thought out and polished exhibition that’s jam packed with real artifacts from wreck of the infamous pirate ship, Whydah Gally, off Cape Cod.
“We have the only verified pirate treasure in the world and there’s only two places you can see it” Golden said, here at Real Pirates Salem, and at the Whydah Pirate Museum in Yarmouth, which also offers the public a glimpse at the discoveries of famed underwater archaeological treasure hunter and scholar Barry Clifford.
“He’s the world-renowned explorer who found the wreck of the Whydah 41 years ago — a pirate ship that went down in 1717. The captain of the ship was a guy named ‘Black Sam’ Bellamy,” he said.
ROBINHOOD OF PIRATES
“So ‘Black Sam’ Bellamy, at the age of 28 and after being a pirate for only one year, having taken 54 ships and having hurt no one, was known as the ‘Robinhood of Pirates’ in his time,” he said.
“According to the Forbes list of all-time high-earning pirates, he was No. 1 — the richest, most successful pirate of all time,” Golden said.
Bellamy, who earned the name “Black Sam” because of his refusal to wear powdered wigs, was said to have had good manners, fancy clothing, and four ornate dueling pistols in his sash.
The museum tells the story of swashbuckling Bellamy, his crew, their life and death through hundreds of the 100,000 artifacts recovered from the wreck that remained untouched on the bottom of the ocean for 300 years.
Artifacts on display, reportedly found by Clifford in roughly 30 feet of water and under about feet of sand off Wellfleet, include a pirate’s cannon, firearms, jewelry, navigation tools, the plates the crew ate off, the spoons they used and the tools they used to repair their ship.
“We even have their gambling chips and their fishing weights,” he said.
REAL BOOTY
“The most important part of the artifacts, from a lot of people’s perspective, is that we have 500 verified ‘pirate’ coins, each of which has a little chip that shows both sides of the coin, the date and time it was found, the latitude and longitude where it was found, the diver that found them and the conservator that authenticated them.”
Real Pirates’ Salem exhibit even allows visitors to handle pirate treasure.
“No museum ever lets you touch their stuff, right? At our museum, you can actually touch some of these coins — real coins that, before they went to the bottom of the sea, were last touched by real pirates.”
The coins recovered are a mix of gold and silver, a jackpot of currencies, denominations and age. It’s unlike some shipwreck treasures, Golden said, that contain identical coins, fresh from the mint when they went down, he said.
“These were in commerce so we have Dutch coins, French coins, English coins, Spanish coins, Portuguese coins, other kinds of coins as well and they span a 200-year period, all kinds of denominations. It’s a real window into history,” he said.
The coins are just a part of the pirate treasure; there’s real pirate swag, jewelry and finery on display. And the story, that’s priceless.
Interactive stations test visitors’ pirate abilities and the Discovery Lab offers the chance to learn about the painstaking archaeological preservation process of centuries-old artifacts pulled from the depths. Restoration of the cannons, for instance, found off Wellfleet can take up to eight years, Golden said. In addition to its own armament, the Whydah was carrying dozens of cannons taken from other vessels, he said.
The exhibit tells the true tales of the Bellamy, Maria Hallett, the love of his life, mother of his child and so-called “Witch of Wellfleet” and the infamous slave ship.
WHYDAH’S MAIDEN VOYAGE
When Bellamy took the Whydah, it was on the homeward-bound leg of its maiden voyage. Built in London, it was commissioned, financed and insured by England’s established institutions and owned by a well-connected slave trader. It came with all the latest nautical advancements, but it was made for the slave trade. It was a gally, which meant that in addition to sails, it had oars to maximize speed and said to be one of the fastest ships on the high seas.
It was fast, Golden said, but not speedy enough for the slaves it carried from the African port in Benin, what at the time was called the Kingdom of Whydah.
On that first sail the Whydah picked up 367 slaves in West Africa but only 312 survived.
“Fifty-five souls were lost in a 6-week period but it was such a lucrative business that when Bellamy took the ship, there was enough money from the proceeds of slavery, on that ship that 180 pirates got 50 pounds of gold and silver each,” he said.
“Slavery is a big part of this that we don’t turn our backs on,” he said.
STORMY END
Bellamy’s end came when he and his fleet, with fellow pirate Paulsgrave Williams, commanding the recently commandeered Mary Ann, sailed north toward the Canadian Maritimes.
On the voyage, Williams and his vessel broke off to visit Rhode Island while Bellamy set his course for the Cape to visit Hallett, who had become pregnant by Bellamy at 15.
On April 26, 1717, the Whydah, with Bellamy and a crew of 142 aboard, broke up in a powerful Nor’easter off Wellfleet, taking all but two crewmembers to their shallow, watery graves. The Mary Anne shipwrecked a few days later, with seven survivors. Trials and hangings greeted them but the Whydah’s 16-year-old pilot, was sold back into slavery.
Colonial officials launched a recovery effort at the time for the booty but gave up when scavengers and enterprising locals picked over what washed ashore and conditions — shifting sands, currents and sharks — made recovery of the remaining cargo difficult. For 300 years, the site of the wreck seemed to be forgotten.
A map of the suspected site was uncovered, forgotten and stored in state archives, Golden said, leading Clifford to the 1984 discovery.
WHY SALEM?
In fact, there were pirates sailed the waters off Salem, he said, and likely Gloucester and Newburyport as well.
“We’re really glad to be in Salem. I chose Salem. We had looked at San Francisco, we look at Tampa, New York City. We looked at Faneuil Hall and other places in Boston. I really thought this museum belonged next to the Charlotte Fortin Park, obviously as an abolitionist and consistent with the kind of message we have.”
Tourists flocking to Salem are exactly the audience Golden sought when he founded Real Pirates there, he said.
“Why are people coming to Salem? They’re trying to figure out why it happened, and could it have been prevented, and has it happened since, is it happened now? That kind of open-mindedness about history is exactly what we want people to have as they rethink their view of pirates.”
Golden also has another connection to Salem. He’s a descendent of Rebecca Nurse, one of the victims of the Witch Trials in the 1690s.
Real Pirates isn’t a sideshow. Except for a few coins given to friends, Clifford has never sold a single artifact retrieved from the site, according to Golden. Clifford views the 100,000-plus items found so far as historic artifacts, not commodities.
“He really wants to share it with people and he doesn’t want it disappearing in private collections.”
Real Pirates
285 Derby St., Salem
Located on Charlotte Forten Park
(978) 259-1717