A former native Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military, along with his wife and five children, will be homeless this Friday if they are unable to find temporary or permanent housing on the North Shore.
Various agencies, local volunteers, and faith-based organizations — including Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly — have been working with the family to help grant them access to temporary housing, transportation, bank accounts, and other basic necessities in order for them to eventually gain some financial self-sufficiency. Unable to locate affordable housing in the North Shore thus far, the family may end up staying in a homeless shelter if they can’t find anywhere else to stay.
“It’s a crisis here,” said Rabbi Allison Adler at Temple B’nai Abraham. “In Beverly, affordable housing for a family this size just doesn’t exist.”
The interpreter, who asked to only use his first name, Abdul (fearing for the safety of relatives who still live in Afghanistan) and his family arrived in the U.S. on Feb. 19 after waiting five years for a Special Immigrant Visa. Abdul said that using his last name would identify him as belonging to a specific province of Afghanistan, exposing his family there to danger.
Initially living with his sister in Beverly — where a total of 12 people were living in a three-bedroom apartment — Abdul and his family were given 24 hours to leave or be evicted in late April. Since then, community members of Temple B’nai Abraham have been providing temporary housing over the past few months, both by raising money to rent an Airbnb and inviting the seven-person family to stay in their own homes.
“We have been looking at all kinds of options,” explained Linda Duchin, the refugee support chair of the temple. “We’ve been relying on the generosity of families in the community and temple members who have housed him for a month at a time. and we’re grateful, but the thing is it’s a temporary solution. So in just a few weeks we’re in the same situation.”
At 17, Abdul began working with the U.S. military, first as a translator, then other roles including political/cultural advisor, counter-intelligence analyst, and meeting facilitator, during the prolonged war in Afghanistan. He said he was involved in several missions throughout his time in service and witnessed some of the most intense conflicts of the war, such as the Battle of Kamdesh, where U.S. troops were ambushed by 300 Taliban fighters. In 2013, his career ended after stepping on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during a patrol and losing his leg.
After the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan in 2021, Abdul’s collaboration with the U.S. made him a target of the Taliban. Fortunately he and his family were able to leave the country in April last year before his home was burned and land was taken, but the family spent the following year living in tents in different military camps in Qatar, Kosovo, and Albania before being able to enter the U.S.
Along with Temple B’nai Abraham, several immigration agencies and organizations such as the New American Association of Massachusetts (NAM), Beverly Bootstraps, and Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) have helped to try and locate housing, as well as provide more in-depth assistance such as ensuring Abdul and his family have access to a phone plan, are budgeting efficiently, and have access to the necessary resources to resettle.
“There are things our volunteers can do, and there are things these agencies can do. So we’re finding ways to work together on this,” said Rabbi Adler.
In a tight housing market, and for a family of seven, that poses a significant challenge to find anything, Abdul and those helping him all say. Another factor is how the family self-resettled, meaning Abdul’s citizenship status is closer to a regular immigrant visa where little resettlement assistance is provided and thereby losing access to some of the support from federal government agencies and NGOs which would usually provide through standard refugee processing.
“This is a very confusing and convoluted process, there are so many different levels and layers of bureaucracy,” said Neesha Suarez, a NAM board member and deputy chief of staff to Salem U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton. Suarez was contacted about the family in April by Beverly Bootstraps.
“It’s definitely frustrating; they have been through quite a journey overseas before they’ve come here,” she said. “They are an absolutely lovely, wonderful family. But this is the challenge that we have throughout our district and really throughout the US — we’re seeing that with Afghan families, the family sizes are just not conducive with the type of housing that we have, especially in the North Shore.”
Abdul said that he is hoping to raise enough money to live in a market-rate apartment big enough for his family for a year and to purchase a suitable used car. While eager to continue the path to citizenship, the most immediate concern for a roof over their heads is a major barrier to their resettlement, he said — without dedicated support from advocates and local volunteers, this hurdle can be too great for migrant families that aren’t being supported by resettlement agencies.
“If we can increase the resources to the state department, then they can increase the contracts that they give to the resettlement agencies and provide more support to people on the ground, which requires less from advocates,” explained Suarez.