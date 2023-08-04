BEVERLY — Former Beverly Airport Manager Gloria Bouillon has filed a lawsuit accusing a former airport tenant of sexual harassment and the city of failing to take steps to protect her.
The civil lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Essex Superior Court in Salem, is similar to a discrimination complaint that Bouillon filed last year with the Massachusetts Commission on Discrimination.
Bouillon withdrew that complaint in order to file the lawsuit. The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and estimates compensatory damages at $500,000.
The lawsuit accuses John Messenger, the former president of North Atlantic Air Inc., of making sexual and violent comments about Bouillon to other people at the airport, using video cameras to stalk her, and actively campaigning to drive her out of the airport by spreading baseless rumors.
Bouillon, 36, said the harassment, threats and intimidation by Messenger caused complications with her pregnancy, nightmares, panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress disorder. She resigned as airport manager last October.
An attorney for Messenger has said that Messenger and North Atlantic Air “vehemently deny” Bouillon’s allegations.
The lawsuit also accuses the city of Beverly — which owns the airport — and the Beverly Airport Commission — a volunteer board that oversees the operation of the airport — of failing to take steps to ensure that Bouillon could return safely to work after she went on medical leave due to stress in October 2021. As airport manager, Bouillon was an employee of the city.
Mayor Mike Cahill has denied that the city did anything wrong in its handling of the situation. He said the city “immediately” responded when it first learned of the allegations from Bouillon, conducting an investigation through an outside attorney and issuing a no-trespass order that prohibited Messenger from being within 100 feet of the airport administration building, where Bouillon worked.
Cahill said the city also made arrangements for a police detective to meet with Bouillon and to search for audio/video devices in the airport administration building.
On the day the investigator’s report was complete in November 2021, Cahill said, the city notified Messenger of the findings and ordered him to “cease and desist” from the inappropriate conduct and to refrain from retaliation.
The investigator hired by the city found it “more likely than not” that Messenger repeatedly used inappropriate and gendered language to refer to Bouillon. In his report, which was included in the lawsuit filing, the investigator said he spoke with five witnesses who provided “separate but consistent” accounts of the alleged language.
The investigator’s report also found it “more likely than not” that Messenger approached several tenants at Beverly Airport in an effort to join him to convince the city to fire Bouillon, and that Messenger expressed a desire for a “male manager and not a female manager.”
The report also concluded that Messenger had surveilled or tracked Bouillon through the use of cameras and social media.
In an interview on Thursday, Bouillon said she decided to file the lawsuit “so this does not happen to another female or anyone else.”
“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” she said. “I feel robbed of a lot of the experiences that I should’ve had with my new son (who is 1 year old). I was forced out of a job that I loved tremendously. It’s been a complete turn of my life which at this point I just hope doesn’t happen to anyone else.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.