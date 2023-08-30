BEVERLY — A former Beverly pizza shop owner was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for fraudulently filing for more than $600,000 in pandemic relief loans and using the money for personal expenses, including the purchase of an alpaca farm in Vermont.
Dana L. McIntyre, 59, a former resident of Beverly and Essex who now lives in Grafton, Vermont, was also ordered to pay $679,156 in restitution and forfeiture, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office. In addition to the two years in prison, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper sentenced McIntyre to three years of supervised release.
McIntyre is the former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly. He pleaded guilty in April to four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.
In March 2020, McIntyre used the names of his adult children to submit two fraudulent applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration for disaster loans for businesses that did not exist. He also filed for pandemic unemployment assistance benefits, falsely claiming he was not working or receiving an income when in fact he was still operating the restaurant.
McIntyre also inflated information about the pizzeria's employees and payroll expenses to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan of over $660,000. He then sold the pizzeria and used nearly all the funds to purchase a farm in Vermont, including eight alpacas, as well as two vehicles and airtime for his cryptocurrency-themed radio show.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a press release that McIntyre "stole from the American taxpayers and the many small businesses which truly needed those loans to survive."
"Make no mistake about it, this was no momentary lapse in the fog of the pandemic," Levy said. "Mr. McIntyre submitted multiple bogus applications for pandemic money that was supposed to provide a lifeline to small businesses and their employees during a national emergency."
Prosecutors had recommended prison time of 32 months, while McIntyre had asked for 12 months, according to court documents. His son and daughter both submitted letters to Judge Casper in support of their father.
"This is just a case of a good person making a mistake," wrote Dante McIntyre, his son. "My Dad has already been in prison mentally since this has happened, and this experience alone has made him an even better person."
Dana Elizabeth McIntyre, his daughter, said her father raised her and her brother "with honor and dignity." She said she moved to Vermont from California to be closer to him and help him in any way she can.
"I was the victim of his crime and if he is removed from my life, I will become the victim all over again," she wrote. "He is not a monster or unrepentant sinner who needs to be punished. He is just my dad and I'm lucky and proud to be his daughter."