BEVERLY — When Andrea Amour went to her first appointment at the North Shore Birth Center last May, she knew she had found the right place to deliver her baby. Three hours later, that option was taken away when Beverly Hospital announced the facility would close on Sept. 8.
After Armour transferred to another practice, the hospital eventually announced the closing would be delayed. But her hopes of a second chance were rebuffed when officials said they would not reinstate patients who had left.
“I feel like I had the rug pulled out beneath me twice,” Amour, a 33-year-old Swampscott resident, said.
On Thursday, former patients of the North Shore Birth Center like Amour will share their stories at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. at the main entrance to Beverly Hospital. It’s the latest effort by supporters to advocate for the continued operation of the Birth Center.
Hospital officials say they are reviewing their decision and have postponed the original closing date of Sept. 8. But pregnant patients say they have already been doubly harmed, first when they were forced to transfer to other practices when the original decision was announced, then when they were denied the chance to return after the closing was delayed.
Pamela Cyran, 33, of Salem, said she had been under the care of the midwives at the Birth Center through two miscarriages and the first 24 weeks of her current pregnancy. Because she was due after the scheduled closing date, she was forced to switch practices at the end of June.
“The hardest part is the lack of support,” Cyran said. “I had anxiety when I first had this pregnancy. Is there going to be another loss? At the North Shore Birth Center they know me, I know them. They know my chart, they know my history. My last miscarriage started on New Year’s Eve and the on-call midwife responded very quickly.”
Cyran, who switched to Essex County OB/GYN, said she went six weeks between appointments due to scheduling problems. And now she’ll have to give birth in Beverly Hospital rather than the home-like setting of the Birth Center.
“That is not my choice,” she said.
Former Birth Center patient Laura Sharon, 37, of Lynn, transferred to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where she said the care has been good but is not the same as the Birth Center.
“What’s magical about the Birth Center is that culture of safety and warmth,” she said. “That feeling of safety and care is really irreplaceable.”
Sharon said Birth Center patients were told by hospital officials they would be helped by a patient advocate in connecting with the appropriate resources. But she said that never happened.
Sharon said the hospital should have planned to keep the Birth Center open until all of the center’s existing patients had delivered their babies.
“It doesn’t make any sense why they did it this way,” she said. “It’s just deplorable.”
In announcing the delay in closing earlier this month, Beverly Hospital President Tom Sands said the decision to not reinstate patients who had left the Birth Center “will limit any risk of further disruption to patient care continuity.” Sands has said the hospital is closing the center due to a lack of staffing. Beverly Hospital is owned by Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Amour, the Swampscott resident, said she switched her care to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, where she gave birth to her son before moving to the North Shore. Mount Auburn has a midwife practice and offers the option of a water birth, she said.
Amour said the decision to close the Birth Center limits women’s choices at a time when their options are already “on the chopping block.”
“I think it’s an absolute assault on women,” she said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.