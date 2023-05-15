SALEM — Speaking at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem Saturday, former Boston Mayor Kim Janey shared three tips women of all backgrounds should follow in their fight for justice: find yourself, find your tribe and find your joy.
“Joy is the radical act of resistance against systemic oppression,” Janey said. “Joy is freedom. Joy is faith. Joy is hope for a better tomorrow.”
Spreading joy is also the goal of the North Shore Juneteenth Association, which hosted the 6th annual “Hats and Heels Tea” that Janey spoke at.
The event brings Black women and their allies together to celebrate Black joy, just as the association does by organizing Juneteenth flag raisings across the North Shore each June. The day featured performances from Lynn’s Poet Laureate Terry E. Carter and Lynn singer Dionys, along with tea from the Black-owned businesses Ini Sips and The Tea Experience as a Juneteenth flag waved outside the hotel.
“Stepping into your power” was the theme of this year’s tea in honor of the many women — especially women of color — running for local offices and being leaders in their communities.
That includes the association’s president Nicole McClain, who became a Lynn city councilor last month.
“A lot of people who are in leadership positions don’t take care of themselves. They don’t prioritize themselves,” McClain said. “This is a way for a lot of the women in this room, our leaders in our communities, to hear that they need to take care of themselves.”
It’s a lesson Janey said she’s still learning as a leader. She is the president and CEO of Economic Mobility Pathways (EMPath), a non-profit dedicated to fighting poverty. In 2021, she became Boston’s first Black mayor and first female mayor when she was tapped as the city’s interim leader when Mayor Marty Walsh became U.S. Secretary of Labor.
Her administration implemented a “Joy Agenda” to support art and outdoor events that would bring the city out of the isolation spurred by COVID-19 and help heal residents. While it brought locals moments of happiness, Janey hoped it would remind them to reconnect with a deeper feeling.
“Happiness is fleeting, it’s conditional,” Janey said. “It’s based on outward experiences, whereas joy is deep and abiding. Joy comes from within and cannot be influenced by outward experiences.”
Joy is a powerful tool in fighting oppression and discrimination, she said.
It belonged to Janey’s ancestors who escaped slavery via the Underground Railroad and the enslaved people who celebrated the first Juneteenth when they were informed of the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, despite the announcement reaching them two years after it was signed.
Joy was in the hearts of the members of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, including Janey’s mother as she supported the lunch counter sit-ins of the segregated South. It’s also in the long lines at the polls of states pushing discriminatory voting laws today, she said.
“Joy is an attitude that defies circumstances, and that’s what’s so powerful about joy. It’s not based on what’s happening around you,” she said. “Joy cannot be eradicated with an executive order or legislative action, and it can’t be taken away from you. You cannot steal my joy.”
It’s also important to explore who you are, what you find meaning in and to fight for what’s important to you, Janey said. As is finding people who support you, she added.
But so long as we hold joy, we hold power, she said.
“We are the ones that we have been waiting for,” Janey said. “This starts with us right here and right now and the time is now, so I want everybody here to find you, to find your tribe, to find your joy and to step into your power.”
Janey’s words touched Dr. Stem Sithembile Mahlatini, a motivational speaker and Salem resident who attended Saturday’s event.
“This day has given us permission to show up as your best version of yourself every time because that’s where your joy lies,” she said. “Not on the surface, not on your outfits, not on your skin color, but from within yourself.”
