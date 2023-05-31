DANVERS — Fall River native Chris Herren seemed like he had it all when he signed with the Celtics in 2000. As he told students at Danvers High School Tuesday morning, that was far from the truth.
Herren was addicted to opioids like oxycodone and was on his way to using heroin, despite being a star on the court. At the signing ceremony to join his hometown team — a lifelong dream — all he could think about was when he’d get his next dose of dope.
It would take years of rehab, headlines and introspection for him to overcome his addiction. Like many of the nearly 2 million students he’s talked to since 2011, his painful journey with substance abuse started when he was just a kid.
“I got drunk on the same stuff I used to beg my dad not to have around,” Herren said. “I still can’t understand how I didn’t have one coach, parent, adult in my life go and snatch me out of the woods on a Friday night, put me in a car and explain to me what alcoholism is all about.”
Herren’s family suffered from his father’s alcoholism throughout his childhood. Despite getting into drugs and alcohol himself as a teen, Herren would score over 2,000 career points at Durfee High School and was a member of the 1994 McDonald’s All-American team.
Of the 14 members of his team at Durfee, about half of them would become addicts.
“All we’d do is get drunk in the woods with red solo cups,” he said. “I never heard one of my best friends saying on a Friday night in the woods around a keg of beer, never remember one of my friends sitting in the backseat blowing a blunt saying, ‘I can’t wait to lose my children, man. I can’t wait to get kicked out of Columbia Syracuse, UMass Boston.’”
He would transfer from Boston College to Fresno State University in California after several failed drug tests, and was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference first team in 1996 and 1997.
He would miss part of the 1997-98 season to attend substance abuse treatment. When he became a second-round draft pick for the Denver Nuggets in 1999, coaches and other staff members made sure he didn’t get back into his old habits.
That changed when he got traded to the Celtics in 2000. He was close to his hometown drug dealers, and remembers standing outside TD Garden, then known as the Fleet Center, in his warm up sweats amid throngs of fans just before a game to get opioids from his drug dealer.
His career with the Celtics ended after just one season due to injuries. He moved overseas with his wife and two children so he could play basketball in Bologna, Italy, and eventually in Poland, Turkey, China and Iran.
His addiction stayed steady through it all. He pawned everything from vacuum cleaners to his kids’ PlayStations to get money for drugs, and spent nearly every dollar they had to get high.
He ended up back in treatment shortly before his third child was born. Promising to stay clean when he went home to spend time with his family after his new son’s birth, Herren immediately started drinking and using drugs again.
It wasn’t until his wife told him not to come back that things really began to turn around. After spending a year in treatment, he became sober for good in 2008.
But he didn’t want students to remember just the worst parts of his life. Rather, he wanted them to focus on the first moments of his path to addiction.
“I believe this is about self esteem,” Herren said in an interview with the Salem News before his presentation. “I believe it’s about self worth. I believe it’s about who we are on the inside when we’re going through some very difficult teenage years.”
Herren applauded students who are able to have fun without using drugs or alcohol, especially since they often get ridiculed for it. He implored students with friends who are struggling with substance use to talk to them about it. For those who are struggling themselves, he hopes they reflect on why they do what they do — and why there is a better path ahead.
“For those who think this is about drugs, it’s about self-esteem,” he told students. “Hopefully, some of you kids who walked in here will walk out and think about who you really are.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, go to https://helplinema.org/ for information about treatment and other resources.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.