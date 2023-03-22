DANVERS — A now-former Danvers police officer admitted in court Wednesday there was evidence he was drunk when he was involved in a 2019 crash while off-duty.
Under a disposition typical of first-offense drunken driving cases, a drunken driving charge against Adam French was continued without a finding for one year by Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle.
If French, 49, of Danvers, stays out of further trouble and follows the conditions set by the court, the case will be dismissed.
Prosecutor Mark Hintlian had sought a longer period of court supervision and license loss, citing French's "violation of the public's trust" when he allegedly asked the other driver not to call police because it would "ruin his career."
"He was a Danvers police officer and he had a responsibility to that community," Hintlian told Doyle.
William O'Hare, French's attorney, urged the court to impose the standard disposition for a first offense, which includes a 45-day license suspension (beyond the 180 days French's license was previously suspended after he refused a breath alcohol test), a series of mandatory fines and fees, and participation in an alcohol safety program.
O'Hare said his client had to retire due to health issues, after undergoing heart surgery two months after the crash.
The crash occurred on Dec. 2, 2019, on High Street.
French had called in sick earlier in the day.
As he was driving his 2012 Audi SUV on High Street, a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by a 55-year-old man pulled out of a driveway and into French's path.
It was snowing at the time and French was unable to stop in time, his lawyer said, noting that French's auto insurer found no liability on his part.
The other driver told police that French had displayed his badge and asked him "not to call the police because it would ruin his career," Hintlian, the prosecutor, told the judge.
Hintlian said officers at the scene described French as slurring his words and reported they noticed the odor of alcohol and that his eyes were glassy. An officer recognized French as sounding as he had earlier when he called in sick.
French was subsequently sent to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.
During the hearing, Doyle warned French that should he violate the terms of the continuation without a finding he faces a potential 2½ year jail term.
French also agreed to pay $818 in restitution to the other driver to cover the costs of replacement transportation while his truck was being repaired.
The case was transferred from Salem District Court to Newburyport District Court in 2020 to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.