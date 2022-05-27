SALEM — Former Essex District Attorney and state public safety secretary Kevin Burke has endorsed Rep. Paul Tucker in the race to succeed Burke's successor.
Both Tucker and Lynn attorney James O'Shea are vying to replace Jonathan Blodgett as district attorney. Blodgett is retiring after five terms as the county's top prosecutor.
Burke, who like Tucker was a state representative, was elected district attorney in 1978 and served six terms.
He later served as public safety secretary under Gov. Deval Patrick.
"His ability to analyze and prepare the evidence needed for a successful prosecution was exceptional," Burke said of Tucker's years as a Salem police detective, in his endorsement. "He knew the law and how to assist in the preparation of witnesses for trial. He never lost track of his responsibilities to the victims of crime."