BOSTON — Three former executives of a Billerica-based medical device company are facing federal charges for allegedly concealing flaws in a lead testing system that authorities say produced inaccurate results for tens of thousands of children and their families.
On Wednesday, federal authorities arrested former Magellan Diagnostics executives Amy Winslow, 51, of Needham Heights; Hossein Maleknia, 64, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and Reba Daoust, 66, of Amesbury, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollin's office.
Winslow and Daoust, the company's former CEO and director of quality assurance, respectively, were expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday. Maleknia, the company's former chief operating officer, was expected to be arraigned in federal court in Tampa, authorities said.
All three are charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud a federal agency and the introduction of misbranded medical devices into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Federal prosecutors allege that the trio "repeatedly" misled Magellan customers and the Food and Drug Administration about a "serious malfunction" that affected Magellan’s LeadCare devices when they were used to test venous blood samples.
The indictments claim that the alleged deception "caused an estimated tens of thousands of children and other patients to receive inaccurately low lead test results."
"We allege that these defendants deceived customers and the FDA about the reliability of medical tests that detected lead levels," Rollins said in a statement on the allegations against the former executives. "By doing so, we assert that they endangered the health and lives of incredibly vulnerable victims."
Magellan's medical devices – LeadCare Ultra, LeadCare II and LeadCare Plus – detected lead levels and lead poisoning in the blood of children and adults using blood draws through the arm or fingerstick samples.
The LeadCare II device accounted for more than half of all blood lead tests conducted in the United States from 2013 through 2017, federal authorities said.
But federal prosecutors allege that the company's executives learned of flaws in 2013, but delayed notifying the FDA for several years and deceived the agency about when it first detected the issues. Authorities allege the company only made the FDA aware of the flaws after a consultant threatened to notify federal regulators.
The FDA ultimately determined that the LeadCare devices could not accurately test blood samples, leading to a recall of the machines and warning to the public not to use them.
Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Division, said the executives "knew about this malfunction for years, but failed to come clean to their customers and the FDA about it in order to boost their company’s bottom line."
"The last thing sick children and their parents should have to worry about is whether diagnostic tests and devices live up to their manufacturer’s claims.," he said.
"This case should make it crystal clear to all companies that do business in Massachusetts, healthcare or otherwise, that they will be brought to justice for misleading consumers with false promises about their products," he added.
If convicted, each of the defendants could face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines on the wire fraud and conspiracy charges, according to authorities.
Lead contamination from the state’s aging pipes and plumbing systems is a major concern for drinking water supplies.
In 2017, Massachusetts officials disclosed that water testing at more than 1,000 public schools found a majority had at least one sample showing lead levels above regulatory limits.
Public health officials say no amount of lead in water is safe. Even low concentrations can be harmful, particularly for young children and the fetuses of pregnant women.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.