WENHAM — A former interim accountant for the town of Wenham is facing charges that he falsely billed the town and other communities where he provided accounting services for nearly $1 million worth of work that was never performed.
Justin Cole, 40, of the town of Harvard, ran a firm called Bay State Municipal Accounting Group, which was hired by the town of Wenham in 2013 to handle accounting and finance. Cole was designated as interim town accountant and his associate in the firm was designated as interim finance director.
According to Finance Committee meeting minutes, the town executed at least one contract for up to $24,999 for fiscal 2013 with Bay State.
In a series of indictments handed up in Middlesex and Worcester counties last year and earlier this year, prosecutors allege that Cole was submitting false invoices to the towns for another company he owned, called Tactical Network Infrastructure.
According to a statement of the case filed in Worcester Superior Court last spring, Cole, through that other firm, billed the town just under $3,500 for work he claimed TNI had done on a town-wide data network.
The town, which had no knowledge of Cole's ownership role in TNI, paid that invoice in April 2014.
The town of Uxbridge, however, was billed multiple times and, prosecutors allege, paid more than $600,000 to Cole for work not performed. Cole was that town's accountant at the time.
The indictments, which were handed up by a statewide grand jury in April, were originally filed in Middlesex County, then consolidated with an earlier set of indictments in Worcester County.
Those indictments alleged that Cole had submitted and was paid for multiple false invoices to the town of Uxbridge, as well as two other towns where he was hired as an accounting consultant, Millville and Monterey.
Uxbridge was by far the largest victim of the scheme, prosecutors said in a sentencing memo. Cole is alleged to have stolen more than $855,000 through a series of schemes in that town while working there.
The total of the thefts from the four towns is just over $930,000.
Cole is also charged with billing Millville and Monterey for the rent on his Maynard offices, software and other business expenses.
If there was any suspicion that things were not aboveboard, it was not reflected in the town's annual report for 2014, just after Cole and his business partner, David Genereux of BMAG, were credited with an "effective, seamless and smooth" transition to in-house accounting and finance directors.
The allegations came to light as a result of an investigation by the Inspector General's office.
Cole has pleaded not guilty to the indictments, but last month, his attorney and an assistant attorney general met with a Worcester Superior Court judge to discuss a possible resolution of the case short of trial.
A status hearing in the case is set for Monday.