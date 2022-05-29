WENHAM — An Uxbridge man who served as interim accountant for the town of Wenham in 2013 and 2014 was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in jail after pleading guilty to fraudulently billing several communities, including Wenham, a total of nearly $1 million.
Justin Cole, 40, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts, including felony larceny, false claims, securing unwarranted privileges and holding unlawful financial interest as a municipal employee, Attorney General Maura Healey and Inspector General Glenn Cunha announced.
Worcester Superior Court Judge Daniel Wrenn deemed Cole "a common and notorious thief," before sentencing him to a total of 37 months in the Worcester County House of Correction, to be followed by three years of supervised probation.
A condition of his probation bars Cole from performing any type of financial services.
Wenham lost the smallest amount of money, prosecutors said.
While Cole's company, Bay State Municipal Accounting Group, was working for the town as it transitioned to an in-house accountant, the town was billed just under $3,500 for work on a town-wide data network by a company called Tactical Network Infrastructure -- a company Cole himself owned.
The scheme played out on a far larger scale in Uxbridge, however, where Cole was the town accountant from 2012 until 2017. Over the course of his employment, he directed town funds to his business through false invoices and even billed Uxbridge for his rent on Bay State's offices. That town lost a total of $855,000.
Cole had also engaged in thefts from the towns of Millville and Monterey.
"This defendant abused his position of trust to steal taxpayer dollars from Massachusetts towns for his own benefit," Healey said. "We are pleased to deliver justice on behalf of these towns, and to hold this defendant accountable."
"Towns across Massachusetts hired Justin Cole to manage and safeguard their finances," said Cunha, whose office initially investigated the matter and referred it to the Attorney General. "Instead, he used his position to embezzle from them."