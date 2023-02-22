SALEM — A former Lyft driver, who was due in court Tuesday to schedule his trial on charges that he raped a passenger in Lynn nearly four years ago, was arrested Monday as he attempted to enter Canada, a prosecutor said.
Waleed Alkhuwaylidee, 40, of Lynn, was free on $10,000 bail in the 2019 case. He had pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery.
A judge had also ordered him to surrender his passport while awaiting trial.
Prosecutors allege that Alkhuwaylidee picked up a woman who had requested a Lyft ride on June 30, 2019, then raped and indecently assaulted her. She immediately reported the incident to Lynn police, who arrested Alkhuwaylidee.
He was indicted in January 2020.
The case was delayed in part due to the coronavirus pandemic and in part to the woman being in graduate school in another state, but was ready to be scheduled for trial on Tuesday.
Both Alkhuwaylidee's attorney, Robert DeLong, and an Arabic interpreter stood up when the case was called but there was no sign of the defendant.
Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick told Judge Thomas Drechsler that she had learned Monday night that Alkhuwaylidee was in custody in Orleans County, Vermont, where he was stopped at the Canadian border.
He is now being detained in Vermont on a warrant pending his return to Massachusetts.
Drechsler also scheduled a hearing for March 7 to consider the prosecutor's request that the bail posted for Alkhuwaylidee be forfeited to the state treasury.