SALEM — They were boys who'd already suffered significant losses in life: A parent to cancer, other parents to substance abuse. They had been put into foster care with other family.
In the then-mostly rural communities of Byfield, Newbury, Salisbury and Rowley, in the late 1980s, the 1990s and early 2000s, the vulnerable teens were steered toward a local United Methodist Church — and into the path of a lay pastor, a man who, though not ordained, had been given a type of license by the church to work as a youth minister.
On Thursday, Russell Woodman Davis, 70, pleaded guilty to raping and attempting to rape the three boys at various times between 1988 and 2006, in Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury.
Davis was sentenced to three to four years in state prison, a sentence that Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler had offered if Davis opted to plead guilty before his trial, which had been scheduled for next week.
Drechsler said Thursday that he hopes the sentence balances the "profound trauma and damage" done to the three victims and Davis' abuse of a position of trust, with Davis' advanced age and cancer, which, he also pointed out, has been in remission.
Davis, who had been free on bail in the case, was taken into custody in the courtroom, first placed into handcuffs and then, after being led to a chair, into leg shackles.
One of his victims, as well as several family members and friends, craned their necks to watch.
On Tuesday, Drechsler heard from one of the victims, now an adult, about his ongoing struggle to recover from the trauma.
He was back in court on Thursday, where he appeared overcome by emotion at several points during the hearing, burying his face in his hands as the prosecutor detailed again, for the record, what had happened to him and the other boys.
The judge heard from one more person on Thursday, the sister of one of the victims, who had taken him in after the death of their mother from cancer.
The woman, whose name is being withheld by the newspaper so as not to identify her brother, said the abuse began within four weeks of their mother's death.
"There is no amount of jail time that could punish him enough," she told the judge, before saying she hopes Davis will "rot in hell."
Prosecutor Kate MacDougall, who had requested a five- to seven-year prison term, told the judge that had the case gone to trial, she would have made a "significantly higher" sentencing request, given the "abhorrent nature of the acts and unimaginable destruction inflicted upon these men."
Davis' lawyer, Edward McNaught, had initially hoped for probation — a disposition previously rejected by another judge in 2021 — but sought two years in custody.
MacDougall described the facts of the case in court chronologically, though the victims came forward at different times — including one who, in 2010, reported his abuse to police. They did not pursue the case at that time.
In 1988, the first victim was 12 when his mother died and he went to live with his sister.
He met Davis at the church.
The second boy, who had been placed with an aunt, met Davis in 2003 when she brought him to her church. That boy would later introduce Davis to the third boy, who was about a year older.
Davis, said the prosecutor, "would take these young men under his wing under the guise of providing mentorship." He would spend time alone with that boy and the others, coercing and forcing them into sexual acts to which they were too young to consent or that they did not want to engage in.
"Did you commit those acts?" Drechsler asked Davis at the conclusion of the prosecutor's remarks.
"Yes I did, your honor," Davis replied, with no emotion.
Davis pleaded guilty to a series of rape and attempted rape counts involving each of the boys. But prior to trial, prosecutors were forced to drop other counts, including disseminating obscene material and unnatural acts, due to the statute of limitations having run.
Davis told the judge that he had a high school equivalency and had attended a seminary but did not finish.
Prior to working for the church, he was a U.S. Postal Service employee for 20 years, he told the judge.
In a statement released after he was first charged in 2018, the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church said Davis had lost his church license to work as a pastor in 2015 but said it was unrelated to the allegations against him.
After completing the prison term, Davis will be on probation for three years, with conditions that he register as a sex offender, undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment, and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, as well as have no contact with the victims and their families.
If he violates any of the conditions of that probation he could be returned to prison for up to life.
Prosecutors may also seek to keep Davis in custody after he completes his sentence if he is determined to be a sexually dangerous person.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Drechsler turned to the victim and his family and told them, "I wish you all peace and the best of luck."
Outside court, Newburyport lawyer Andrew LaCourse III, who represents one of the victims, called the sentence a "compromise."
"He's going to the Supermax," LaCourse told reporters, referring to the sentencing to Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster. "This is not a vacation. That's where they put the terrible people."
He said his client now wants to hold the United Methodist Church accountable for allowing Davis access to children.
"This gentleman, and I use that term loosely, he preyed on at-risk youth and I want to know when the Methodist Church knew about his activity," said LaCourse. "I'd like to know, United Methodist Church, when did you know you were allowing Mr. Davis to rape and abuse young men?"
LaCourse said he is aware of other boys who were also victimized but chose not to go forward with formal complaints.