DANVERS — A former employee at the Motel 6 on Route 1 in Danvers has been charged with aggravated child rape after using his position to obtain a room for a 15-year-old runaway, where prosecutors allege he had sex with the underage girl.
Joshua Jenkinson, 33, of Peabody, pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment Tuesday in Salem District Court.
But prosecutors say that the incident, which occurred earlier this year, was captured on video found on the girl's phone.
While there is no allegation of force, the charge is considered aggravated because Jenkinson is more than 10 years older than the girl, who is below the age of consent.
A prosecutor said the matter came to the attention of police through the Department of Children and Families. The agency discovered that the girl, who had run away, had been involved in what it termed "dangerous" situations at several local motels.
After she was found in October at the Motel 6 and taken into custody, she was interviewed and disclosed what had happened and that there was video on her phone, a prosecutor said in court. Danvers police got a warrant to look at the phone's contents and confirmed there was a video showing what the girl had described.
The girl told investigators the man worked at the front desk and was giving her rooms.
While she was only able to give a first name of the man, police were able to see his face as well as tattoos and gauges on the video, and identified him as Jenkinson.
Police got a warrant for him last week. He was arrested this week.
Mark Barry, a lawyer representing Jenkinson on Tuesday, said his client believes the girl told police a story because she was also in trouble.
He questioned the need for the $20,000 bail and GPS with house arrest requested by the district attorney's office, saying Jenkinson has no history of missing court, did not know about two unrelated warrants in Peabody and Lynn, and no longer works at the motel.
"I got fired," Jenkinson blurted out. After Barry repeated that to the judge, Jenkinson clarified: "No, no, no, not for that," saying it was for other reasons.
Barry said Jenkinson will be looking for a new job, a process that would be impossible if he's placed on house arrest. He asked for $1,000 bail.
Judge Richard Mori set bail at $5,000, with a condition that Jenkinson wear a GPS bracelet that will alert probation officers if he goes near the Motel 6.
Mori also agreed to a request by the prosecutor to impound, or seal, the complaint application and police report.
A further hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 21.