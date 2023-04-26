BEVERLY — Former Archivist of the United States and Beverly native David Ferriero took a stroll down memory lane Tuesday morning at Dunham Ridge Road with local entrepreneur-turned philanthropist Bill Cummings.
The wooded area off Route 128 is much different than it was when Ferriero explored it as a boy growing up in the 1950s and ‘60s. Gleaming office and laboratory buildings owned by Cummings Properties stand where buffalo used to roam as part of Dunham’s Castle, a long-gone museum of Native American history, Ferriero recalled.
But the site does remain partially the same as Ferriero remembers.
The pond where he once ice skated on as a kid is still teaming with life behind the office park. A goose drifted peacefully on the water as Ferriero and Cummings walked along the pond’s edge Tuesday, while chipmunks scurried over fallen logs scarred with beaver marks nearby.
“There’s a lot of memories up here,” Ferriero said as he looked out over the blooming trees and rippling pond.
Ferriero grew up on Walden Street near Dunham Ridge Road and graduated from Beverly High School in 1963. He served as a Navy hospital corpsman during the Vietnam War and went on to work in top leadership roles at the academic libraries of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Duke University before becoming the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the New York Public Libraries.
President Barack Obama appointed Ferriero as the 10th Archivist of the United States in 2009. He retired from the role last spring.
“I am very fortunate,” Ferriero said. “I had great opportunities to work with incredible people and feel that I have made a difference in terms of the American people’s access to information.”
Ferriero now lives in North Carolina but visits his second home in Marblehead now and again. He was back in Beverly Tuesday to organize an event with the Beverly Education Foundation that he’ll take part in once he comes back in the fall for his high school reunion.
As he noted Tuesday, it was his time in Beverly Public Schools that set him on his life’s course.
“It was what got me where I am today,” he said. “Teachers were interested in me as an individual, and the courses were interesting, informative and fun.”
The Cummings Foundation donated $100,000 to Beverly schools this year alone. All net revenue from Cummings Properties rentals go to the foundation to support schools, charities and other groups in need throughout the North Shore.
“We’ve always had a goal that once we had enough to support ourselves and our family, we weren’t just going to go put it in boxes,” Cummings said. “There’s $4 billion in the foundation today.”
Cummings and Ferriero met at a National Archives donor dinner in the early 2010s. The pair toured the Dunham Ridge campus Tuesday so Ferriero could reconnect with a piece of his childhood and learn about the progress taking place inside the office park.
They spoke with representatives from Endolytix and Microline Surgical Inc., weaving from one lab or production area to the next. Much of Dunham Ridge’s tenants work in science, with Endolytix focusing on innovative treatments for antibiotic infections like tuberculosis and Microline producing minimally invasive surgical equipment.
A piece of the property’s history was on display in Microline’s lobby. A Monopoly board was framed along with its colorful money and classic metallic pieces to honor the spot where Parker Brother’s headquarters once stood.
Like it was important for Microline to honor the building’s former tenant, Cummings said it was well-worth it to preserve the wetland area that once was a playground for Ferriero.
Cummings Properties has added two bridges to the island and keeps up the spot through an agreement with the Beverly Conservation Commission, Cummings said. The site is open to the public and is a part of a trail system that connects to the Norwood Pond reservation area.
“It’s here and we want to make it available for the population to use,” Cummings said. “It really just seems a waste if people aren’t using it.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.