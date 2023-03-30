DEDHAM — A former North Shore man was indicted Thursday in the New Year's Day murder of his wife.
In addition to first-degree murder of his wife, Ana, 39, Brian Walshe, 48, of Cohasset, will also face charges of obstruction of justice by misleading police and improper conveyance of a human body.
The disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three young children, made international headlines in January. Walshe allegedly told investigators that his wife had left to travel to Washington, D.C. for business.
He did not report her missing for four days, officials said.
By that time, prosecutors say Brian Walshe had gotten rid of evidence in the case — some of it in a Swampscott dumpster near his mother's home.
The dumpster was taken to the Republic Services trash transfer facility in Peabody, where investigators searched it and found critical evidence linking him to his wife's death, a prosecutor said.
That evidence included Ana Walshe's DNA on the cuff, sleeves and pants of a blood-stained white Tyvek suit her husband had just purchased; her boots, purse, slippers and part of a necklace, and her COVID-19 vaccination card, a prosecutor said at Brian Walshe's initial arraignment in January.
The couple had lived in Marblehead prior to moving to Cohasset, and also owned condominiums in Lynn and Revere.
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced the indictments late Thursday afternoon.
The development means that the case will now move to Norfolk Superior Court, where Walshe faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted.