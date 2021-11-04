SALEM -- A judge on Thursday declined to overturn a Civil Service decision upholding the firing of a Salem police officer in 2018.
Meanwhile, a veteran senior officer has filed suit, contending that he is being denied a promotion to an open captain's slot in retaliation for reporting misconduct by another supervising officer five years ago, an accusation the city's new chief disputes.
The two developments come as the city prepares to move ahead with plans to replace former Capt. Dennis King after he left to take over as chief of police in Marblehead in July.
During a hearing on Thursday in Salem Superior Court, Judge Jeffrey Karp said he could not find any legal basis to overturn the Civil Service decision upholding Ryan Davis's 2018 firing.
"I make this finding understanding the significance of it to Mr. Davis," Karp told the former officer. "I am constrained by the law."
Karp also ruled on the city's motion to dismiss the appeal, allowing it.
Davis could file an appeal with the Massachusetts Appeals Court. His attorney, Joseph Franzese, said he would have to discuss that with Davis.
Davis, who was hired in 2000 as a full-time patrolman by the city, was terminated in 2018 after a hearing before the city's human resources director, who concluded that he had breached an agreement to take part in counseling and keep up with departmental training during an 18-month suspension.
Davis had been placed on suspension after an incident in which he was accused of being untruthful about the source of an injury. Officials said Davis told the department he had reported receiving the cut at the station. Davis says he only realized his foot was cut after he'd entered the station.
Then-chief Mary Butler, who later testified that she was concerned Ryan was "in crisis," decided to give him one last chance to avoid termination, with an agreement that he would take part in counseling, providing proof to her on a monthly basis. The agreement also called for Davis to maintain his departmental training.
But in his appeal to the Superior Court, Davis says that his counselor, a psychologist who specializes in first responders, confirmed his attendance even if he was not consistent with sending notice to the department or in at least one instance sent it to the wrong address. He also argues that he was unable to access online training modules through his cell phone, and had reached out to the department's training supervisor, Capt. Kate Stephens, to try to resolve the issue.
His current attorney also argues that the original agreement was too vague.
Franzese told Karp Davis believed he had more time to complete the training. "Eight months into an 18 month agreement, bango, they want him out," Franzese told Karp. Franzese called it a "death sentence" for a 21-year police career.
Victoria Caldwell, the attorney handling the matter for the city, urged Karp to uphold the civil service decision, saying the commissioner "just really didn't believe the excuses," and that Franzese hasn't shown any reason why they reached that conclusion in error.
Caldwell said the city gave Davis an opportunity to avoid being fired and that if he had any questions about the agreement or any conditions he was supposed to meet he could have asked someone.
Karp shared that view, saying that a plain reading of the provisions made it "clear as to what Mr. Davis's obligations were."
"He was told what he needed to do," said Karp, "and he failed to do so."
Davis and his wife, since the conclusion of his original disciplinary hearing in 2018 and the civil service proceedings, have used public records laws to obtain records they say should be considered to show a pattern of bias against the officer. But Davis's former attorney never obtained those records to provide to the hearing officer, Davis said.
Among the records are reports concerning a decision to send Davis's blood to the state police crime lab for DNA testing, something he said he did not know at the time.
Earlier this year they and their new attorney attempted to convince a judge to consider those documents, a request that was opposed by the city on procedural grounds and denied by the judge. Typically, judges reviewing a lower court or administrative agency's decision are not permitted to consider new evidence that the original hearing officer or judge would not have had at the time of the original ruling.
Karp did allow Davis to submit a full transcript of the two-day hearing, which he said he read before Thursday's arguments.
Last month, Lt. Matthew Desmond filed suit in Salem Superior Court, alleging that the city's new chief was delaying the process of replacing King, who left to take over as chief of the Marblehead police department in July, in order to avoid appointing Desmond.
He is alleging that the department and the new chief were basing the decision on retaliation for a complaint he made about another officer's conduct in 2016, saying that it was also the basis for subsequent disciplinary actions against him.
Chief Lucas Miller said that while he could not comment on pending litigation when asked about the Desmond complaint, "I can say categorically the Salem Police Department does not make personnel decisions based on retaliation."
"Furthermore, we are committed to working within the civil service process to promote the best and most qualified candidates for any openings," Miller said.
Miller said he has now scheduled a captains assessment process for the end of the month to determine who he will promote.