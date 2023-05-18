A Swampscott man was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly making fraudulent claims of persecution to become a United States refugee and, later, a U.S. citizen, according to federal prosecutors.
Kemal Mrndzic, 50, was charged with falsifying, concealing, and covering up a material fact from the U.S. government by trick, scheme, or device; using a fraudulently obtained U.S. passport; and possessing and using a fraudulently obtained naturalization certificate and fraudulently obtained Social Security card, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Mrndzic was arrested Wednesday morning and, following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston that afternoon before Chief Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, was released on a $30,000 cash bond.
According to the complaint affidavit, Mrndzic served as a supervisor of the guards at a notorious prison camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the sectarian war which fractured the country in the 1990s. The United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) found that guards at the Celebici prison camp had committed numerous murders, rapes, and had engaged in torture and other forms of persecution of Serb prisoners held at the camp. Three of Mrndzic’s fellow guards were convicted by the ICTY after a trial in the Hague at which survivors testified to the harrowing prison camp conditions. According to the complaint, numerous survivors have since identified Mrndzic as being involved in the beatings and other abuses committed there.
According to court documents, after the war ended, investigators from the ICTY interviewed Mrndzic in Sarajevo and allegedly accused him of being involved in the abuses at Celebici. Mrndzic subsequently concocted a scheme to flee the country by crossing the border into Croatia and allegedly applying as a refugee to the U.S. using a fabricated story. It is alleged that in his refugee application and interview, he falsely claimed that he fled his home after he was captured, interrogated and abused by Serb forces, and could not return home for fear of future persecution. He was admitted to the U.S. as a refugee in 1999, and ultimately became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2009.
The use of a fraudulently obtained passport and fraudulently obtained naturalization certificate charges each carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. On each of the two remaining charges, the maximum sentence under the statutes is five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins; Michael J. Krol, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England; Sharon B. MacDermott, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Boston Field Office; and Jonathan Davidson, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, Boston Field Office, made the announcement Wednesday. The case was investigated with the assistance of the U.S. Interagency Human Rights Violators & War Crimes Center. The Swampscott Police Department also provided assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John T. McNeil and Jason A. Casey of Rollins’ National Security Unit are prosecuting the case.
Celebici Camp survivors and family members who have information about the operation of the camp, or have questions regarding the matter, should call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 888-221-6023 or send an email to: usma.victimassistance@usdoj.gov. Indicate if you would prefer to be contacted in English or Serbo-Croatian.
The ICTY judgment, which provides a detailed recitation of crimes committed at Celebici, can be found at www.icty.org/x/cases/mucic/tjug/en/.