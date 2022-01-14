WENHAM — A former Gordon College associate professor who alleges in a lawsuit that she was denied a promotion due to her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights is now seeking to expand that lawsuit to include wrongful termination claims and add two new defendants — one of them the former chairman of the boards of Starbucks and J.C. Penney, who also sat on Gordon’s board of trustees.
The move comes as lawyers from a conservative legal advocacy group working on behalf of the college push to get the original case before the U.S. Supreme Court, where they will argue that employment discrimination laws do not apply to professors at the Christian school under the First Amendment.
In filings Wednesday in Salem Superior Court, lawyers for Margaret DeWeese-Boyd, of Georgetown, are seeking to add claims related to her termination from the school in 2019 on what they say was a pretextual shutdown of the social work program where she taught.
While the school cited financial reasons for shuttering the program, lawyer Hilary Schwab of the employment rights law firm FairWork says in the motion that in fact, the school simply renamed the program as “social welfare” after DeWeese-Boyd was gone. The real reason for the move, they say, was retaliation against DeWeese-Boyd for filing the lawsuit over her denied promotion in 2017.
She also noted that in the same year the program was supposedly being eliminated for financial reasons, the school received an “anonymous” $75 million donation and was able to afford an 18.6% raise for now-former Gordon president Michael Lindsay.
In addition to Lindsay and provost Janel Curry, named in the original complaint, Schwab is seeking to add retired attorney and judge Herman Smith, the chairman of the school’s board of trustees, and former J.C. Penney and Starbucks board chairman Myron “Mike” Ullman III, who is vice chairman of the school’s board of trustees. Ullman retired from the board of Starbucks last year.
Ullman has been leading a five-year capital campaign for the Wenham school that was in the planning stages when the social work program was eliminated. Both trustees, Schwab argues, played key roles in approving the plan to eliminate the department.
In a formal response, lawyers for the school (who were served with copies of the proposed amended suit last month) object to including new federal gender discrimination counts and accused Schwab of adding the federal discrimination claims as a “calculated litigation tactic” to undermine the school’s pending petition before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The school’s employment lawyers, Benjamin Davis and Ashley Abel, are part of a legal team assembled by the school. The school is also being represented by the conservative legal advocacy group “Alliance Defending Freedom,” which is handling an appeal of a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision last year. The Massachusetts high court rejected the school’s claim that DeWeese-Boyd was essentially a “minister” at the college and that it would violate the First Amendment for any court or other governmental entity to have oversight over the terms of her employment.
Davis and Abel contend that by Schawb including the federal gender discrimination count on top of state discrimination counts, they now have a right to have the case moved to federal court — but if they did try to move the case there, it could jeopardize the progress of the pending petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Massachusetts SJC ruling. A status conference in that matter was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Schwab said in court filings that the reason for the request now is because she just received a response from the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last month giving her a procedural green light to move ahead with the federal discrimination claim.
The school’s attorneys say that if allowed, the request to add the counts and defendants would interfere with the process of addressing what it says is the “paramount” issue, “of a religious educational institution’s ability to employ persons who agree with, and do not advocate the overthrow of, its foundational and continued religious mission and purpose.”
But in previous filings and now, DeWeese-Boyd and her lawyers say that the school had always marketed itself as a non-denominational liberal arts college, and that the school’s hard-line position against what it calls “homosexual practice” either on or off campus in a “statement of life and conduct” was not in place when she began teaching at the college.
Lindsay, who drew controversy when he signed onto a letter to then-president Barack Obama asking to be exempted from federal non-discrimination rules in 2014, began to steer the school in a more evangelical and conservative direction after his arrival, DeWeese-Boyd argues.
The school also generated a “white paper” in which it referred to homosexual acts as “an abomination” and “absolutely contrary to the nature of God,” the complaint says.
When she and other faculty members attempted to organize a “safe zone” training for those who were part of the LGBTQ+ community, the school forbade them from using the campus facilities or email system; the session was held at Endicott College, according to the lawsuit.
DeWeese-Boyd drafted and circulated petitions to faculty and signed a student group’s petition opposing Lindsay’s positions on LGBTQ+ rights and also wore a rainbow pin at school events.
But among those who spoke out against the letter and other policy changes, Schwab said, female professors were treated more harshly.
While DeWeese-Boyd’s husband, Ian DeWeese-Boyd, also a faculty member, signed many of the same petitions, he did not suffer the same repercussions, the amended complaint says.
Meanwhile, another female professor, Lauren Barthold, was threatened with termination and removed from leadership positions at the school after writing a letter to the editor of The Salem News critical of Lindsay’s participation in the exemption request.
A hearing on the request to amend the complaint has not been scheduled.
