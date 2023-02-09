SALEM — A former assistant register of deeds and Lynn accountant was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation for his role in a multi-year mortgage fraud scheme.
David Plunkett, 57, a CPA who lives in Lynn, pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of bank fraud and aiding in the filing of false tax returns.
The scheme, which, a jury found, was orchestrated by Salem developer George Kritopoulos, involved the use of straw or unqualified buyers with phony financial documents to obtain mortgages to buy multifamily homes across the city.
Then, Kritopoulos and co-defendant Joseph Bates would convert the properties to condos, and engage in a new round of fraud, enlisting unqualified buyers to purchase the units, taking advantage of first-time homebuyer or other programs. Some buyers were also told to state they would be living in the properties, another requirement of some loan programs.
Plunkett’s role, prosecutors said, was to gin up phony income tax returns for the buyers to fool lenders into believing they made enough money to qualify for a mortgage, and in one case, send a letter falsely certifying that he had prepared a tax return for a shell company that Kritopoulos set up as a purported employer.
Because they did not actually earn the income stated on mortgage applications, most of the 21 buyers of the condo units ended up losing the condos, and the payments they had made, through foreclosure. The banks were also out millions. and the scheme took numerous rental properties out of the Salem housing supply.
The scheme went on for nearly a decade, from 2006 until 2015.
Kritopoulos, of Salem, was sentenced last October to four years in prison for his role in the scheme, and will be liable for more than $2.2 million in restitution to lenders. Bates, of Wakefield, was sentenced last month to 18 months in prison and the same $2.2 million in restitution.
Plunkett resigned from his job with the South Essex Registry of Deeds shortly after learning of the charges against him, his former boss, John O’Brien, said in 2019. Plunkett was a nephew of O’Brien by marriage.
